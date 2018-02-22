Sudanese Oil Minister to Visit Norway

02-22-2018, 00:53 AM Sudan News Agency

Khartoum, Feb. 21 (SUNA) - The Official of the Sudan File at the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and its ambassador in Khartoum has extended an invitation to the Minister of Oil and Gas Abdul-Rahman Osman Abdul-Rahman to visit Norway in next April to discuss the program of the Norwegian-Sudanese Protocol (Oil for Sustainable Development) and strengthen cooperation in the field of oil and gas between the two countries.

This came during a meeting of the Minister of Oil and Gas at his office Wednesday with the Norwegian delegation led by the Official of the Sudan File at the Norwegian Foreign Ministry and the Norwegian Ambassador in Khartoum. The delegation explained that the meeting would include the meeting of the Sudanese Minister of Oil and Gas with the Norwegian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Oil and Development.

For his part, the Minister of Oil and Gas expressed gratitude to the Norwegian delegation for the invitation, praising the Sudanese-Norwegian cooperation which lasted for years, referringto the Sudan potentials in the oil sector and human resources sector as well as Sudan's concern with the production sharing agreement with the partners, touching the challenges the oil industry in the country.

It is to be recalled that the "Petroleum for Development Program" is a global program of the Government of Norway, operating in 12 countries and aiming at the development of the oil sector management, while deepening the values and concepts of effective performance and establishing principles of good governance, transparency and environmental conservation.

The Ministry of Oil and Gas signed with Norway a number of agreements since 2005, encompassing training and provision of technical assistance to Sudan in the oil sector.

