Sudanese Journalists Network condemns arrests, detentions

Sudanese Journalists Network condemns arrests, detentions

02-08-2018, 09:04 PM
Sudanese Journalists Network condemns arrests, detentions

    09:04 PM February, 08 2018

    Radio Dabanga-Amsterdam NL
    February 8 - 2018andnbsp;KHARTOUM
    File photo
    File photo

    The Sudanese Journalists Network has issued a harsh statement condemning the ongoing arrest and detention of reporters, and the targeting of the press.

    On Tuesday, agents of the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) arrested journalist Haji Abdelrahman El Moz ofandnbsp;Akhbar El Yowmandnbsp;daily newspaper without explanation.

    He joins Kamal Karrar and Amal Habani who were arrested during their coverage of the peaceful march in Khartoum on January 16 and a journalist ofandnbsp;El Jareedaandnbsp;newspaper Ahmed Jadein in the peaceful protest in Khartoum North on January 31.

    Yesterday the Network of Sudanese journalists condemned in a statement the arrest of journalists, demanded their immediate release and stop of targeting the press.

    Press targeted

    In January, the Sudanese authorities confiscated more than one edition of at least four newspapers.

    Freelance journalist Habani andandnbsp;El Midanandnbsp;correspondent Karrar were held on January 16 and have beenandnbsp;heldandnbsp;by the NISS without providing detailsandnbsp;about their detention.andnbsp;Radio Dabangaandnbsp;reported earlierandnbsp;that Habani was allegedly hit with an electric baton during an interrogation.

    Many other journalists, including correspondents of Reuters and AFP, who were detained while covering anti-price hikes protests in the past few weeksandnbsp;have been released.

    Sudan ranks 174th out of 180 countries inandnbsp;http://link.email.dynect.net/link.php؟DynEngagement=trueandamp;G=0andamp;R=https%3A%2F%2Frsf.org%2Fen%2Frankingandamp;I=20180202142556.000000546df3%40mail6-51-ussnn1andamp;X=MHwxMDQ2NzU4OjVhNzQ3NGVlNDEzYzBlMGEwYzcxYTAxMzs%3Dandamp;S=2R9uID63V22ghWKIDu8Aj7Osl25jYZvfiSnAZGihzgs" style="box-sizing: border-box; background: transparent; color: rgb(209, 27, 47); text-decoration: none;">RSF’s World Press Freedom Index.
                  

