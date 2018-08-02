Sudanese Journalists Network condemns arrests, detentions

February 8 - 2018 andnbsp; KHARTOUM

The Sudanese Journalists Network has issued a harsh statement condemning the ongoing arrest and detention of reporters, and the targeting of the press.

On Tuesday, agents of the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) arrested journalist Haji Abdelrahman El Moz of andnbsp; Akhbar El Yowm andnbsp; daily newspaper without explanation.

He joins Kamal Karrar and Amal Habani who were arrested during their coverage of the peaceful march in Khartoum on January 16 and a journalist of andnbsp; El Jareeda andnbsp; newspaper Ahmed Jadein in the peaceful protest in Khartoum North on January 31.

Press targeted

In January, the Sudanese authorities confiscated more than one edition of at least four newspapers.

Freelance journalist Habani andandnbsp; El Midan andnbsp;correspondent Karrar were held on January 16 and have beenandnbsp; held andnbsp;by the NISS without providing detailsandnbsp; about their detention .andnbsp;Radio Dabangaandnbsp; reported earlier andnbsp;that Habani was allegedly hit with an electric baton during an interrogation.

Many other journalists, including correspondents of Reuters and AFP, who were detained while covering anti-price hikes protests in the past few weeksandnbsp; have been released .

Sudan ranks 174th out of 180 countries inandnbsp; http://link.email.dynect.net/link.php؟DynEngagement=trueandamp; G=0andamp; R=https%3A%2F%2Frsf.org%2Fen%2Frankingandamp; I=20180202142556.000000546df3%40mail6-51-ussnn1andamp; X=MHwxMDQ2NzU4OjVhNzQ3NGVlNDEzYzBlMGEwYzcxYTAxMzs%3Dandamp; S=2R9uID63V22ghWKIDu8Aj7Osl25jYZvfiSnAZGihzgs" style="box-sizing: border-box; background: transparent; color: rgb(209, 27, 47); text-decoration: none;"> RSF’s World Press Freedom Index .