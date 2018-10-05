Sudanese-Canadian Economic Relations Discussed

Khartoum, May.9 (SUNA) - Minister of International Cooperation, Idris Suleiman met, Wednesday, at his office, the Canadian Ambassador to Sudan and reviewed with him the spare of joint cooperation in economic and development fields . The minister has commended the efforts being extended by the Canadian government and businessmen to invest in Sudan, specially, after the evocation of the US economic sanctions imposed on Sudan . The Canadian Ambassador has described the meeting as fruitful and discussed a number of economic issues . IF/IF
