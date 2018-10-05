منتديات سودانيزاونلاين    مكتبة الفساد    ابحث    اخبار و بيانات    مواضيع توثيقية    منبر الشعبية    اراء حرة و مقالات   
Sudanese -Ugandan Political Consultation Committee to convene in Khartoum next Sunday

Sudanese -Ugandan Political Consultation Committee to convene in Khartoum next Sunday

    Khartoum, May 10(SUNA)- The Joint Sudanese-Ugandan Political Consultation Committee will hold meeting in Khartoum next Sunday where Undersecretary of Foreign Ministry, Ambassador Abdul-Ghani Al-Naeem will chairs the Sudanese side and Permanent Undersecretary of Uganda Foreign Ministry , Ambassador Patrick Samuel will head the side of Uganda .

    The meetings will discuss a host of issues of mutual concern , top of which are bilateral relations and ways of boosting them further with focusing on economic , trade and technical matters , besides coordination of stances at regional and international forums.

    The two sides will review outcome of visit of President of the Republic to Uganda in November, preparations for the Joint Sudanese-Ugandan Ministerial Committee's meetings , scheduled to take place in Kampala within coming months.
