Sudan wins membership of International Solar Alliance



01:31 AM March, 07 2018 Sudanese Online

Sudan News Agency-Khartoum-Sudan

Khartoum, Mar.7(SUNA)-A document of Sudan ratification to Framework Agreement on Establishment of International Solar Alliance (ISA) which was signed by Sudan in Paris in 2016 was tabled Tuesday.



Foreign Ministry Official Spokesman, Ambassador Qareeb Alla Al-Khidir said Sudan embassy in India has received official notification from Foreign Ministry of India of receiving the final ratification document and inviting Sudan to attend the ISA Founding Conference on 11 March in Indian capital, New Delhi.

