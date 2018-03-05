منتديات سودانيزاونلاين    مكتبة الفساد    ابحث    اخبار و بيانات    مواضيع توثيقية    منبر الشعبية    اراء حرة و مقالات   
News and Press Releases    اتصل بنا    Articles and Views    English Forum    ناس الزقازيق   
Welcome Guest [Login]
Your last visit: 05-11-2018, 02:37 PM Home

News and Press ReleasesSudan press banned from reporting on fuel crisis

Printable Version   Forward   Threaded View « Previous Topic | Next Topic »
Jump to newest reply in thread »

Sudan press banned from reporting on fuel crisis

05-03-2018, 01:04 AM
Radio Dabanga
<aRadio Dabanga
Registered: 03-30-2014
Total Posts: 1724






Sudan press banned from reporting on fuel crisis

    01:04 AM May, 02 2018

    Sudanese Online
    Radio Dabanga-Amsterdam NL
    My Library
    Short URL

    May 2 - 2018andnbsp;KHARTOUM

    The National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) has forbidden newspapers in Sudan from publishing any material related to theandnbsp;fuel crisisandnbsp;that has impacted the entire country for several months.

    The NISS ban includes writing about protests and demonstrations or “negatively writing about goods”.

    In a directive to the editors of newspapers, the NISS called on them not to cover the crisis, but “to be satisfied with the official statements issued by the government on these topics”.

    Yesterday, the Sudanese Journalists Network said in a statement that in order to continue to block information from public opinion, the newspapers were banned from dealing with the dire fuel crisis that has prevailed in the country for some time.

    The network said the directive came as part of a series of bannings of the Sudanese press from dealing with the country's crises.

    In its statement, the network expressed concern about ongoing and systematic violations by the security services as documented by international reports.

    A countrywide fuel shortage has forced grain mills to shut-down and water pumping engines to fall silent in many states of Sudan, especially in the most remote areas.

    Theandnbsp;fuel crisis in most Sudanese statesandnbsp;including Kordofan, Darfur, the Eastern states has createdandnbsp;problems in access to water, consumer goods and transportation.

    It is worth noting that Sudan is ranked 174th in the world according to the Reporters without Borders (RSF) index on press freedom.
                  

Arabic Forum

[Post A Reply] Page 1 of 1:   <<  1  >>

Comments of SudaneseOnline.com readers on that topic:

Sudan press banned from reporting on fuel crisis
 at FaceBook
Report any abusive and or inappropriate material




فيديوهات سودانيزاونلاين Sudanese Online Videos
Latest Posts in English Forum
Articles and Views
اراء حرة و مقالات
News and Press Releases
اخبار و بيانات
اخر المواضيع فى المنبر العام
صور سودانيزاونلاين SudaneseOnline Images
ويكيبيديا سودانيز اون لاين
Sudanese Online Wikipedia



فيس بوك جوجل بلس تويتر انستقرام يوتيوب بنتيريست Google News
الرسائل والمقالات و الآراء المنشورة في المنتدى بأسماء أصحابها أو بأسماء مستعارة لا تمثل بالضرورة الرأي الرسمي لصاحب الموقع أو سودانيز اون لاين بل تمثل وجهة نظر كاتبها
لا يمكنك نقل أو اقتباس اى مواد أعلامية من هذا الموقع الا بعد الحصول على اذن من الادارة
About Us
Contact Us
About Sudanese Online
 اخبار و بيانات
اراء حرة و مقالات
صور سودانيزاونلاين
فيديوهات سودانيزاونلاين
ويكيبيديا سودانيز اون لاين
منتديات سودانيزاونلاين 		News and Press Releases
Articles and Views
SudaneseOnline Images
Sudanese Online Videos
Sudanese Online Wikipedia
Sudanese Online Forums
If you're looking to submit News,Video,a Press Release or or Article please feel free to send it to [email protected]

© 2014 SudaneseOnline.com

Software Version 1.3.0 © 2N-com.de