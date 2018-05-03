منتديات سودانيزاونلاين    مكتبة الفساد    ابحث    اخبار و بيانات    مواضيع توثيقية    منبر الشعبية    اراء حرة و مقالات   
News and Press Releases    اتصل بنا    Articles and Views    English Forum    ناس الزقازيق   
Welcome Guest [Login]
Your last visit: 03-06-2018, 04:07 AM Home

News and Press ReleasesSudan and Turkey Affirm Role of Private Sector in Boosting Cooperation

Printable Version   Forward   Threaded View « Previous Topic | Next Topic »
Jump to newest reply in thread »

Sudan and Turkey Affirm Role of Private Sector in Boosting Cooperation

03-05-2018, 11:34 PM
Sudan News Agency
<aSudan News Agency
Registered: 10-21-2015
Total Posts: 1879






Sudan and Turkey Affirm Role of Private Sector in Boosting Cooperation

    11:34 PM March, 05 2018

    Sudanese Online
    Sudan News Agency-Khartoum-Sudan
    My Library
    Short URL









    Khartoum, 5- Mar. (SUNA) - The Minister of International Cooperation, Idress Sulaiman, discussed, in his office, Monday, with the Turkish Ambassador to Sudan, Dr. Irfan Neziroglu, joint cooperation between two countries .
    The minister appreciated the big role being played by Turkey toward Sudan in international and regional issues, describing it as strategic .
    The Minister said that the meeting tackled the economic and trade issues, appreciating the directives issued by President, Recep Tayyip Erdoan, to the Turkish Private Sector to benefit from Sudan potentialities .
    Idress said there are many sectors for the Turkish private sector to benefit from .
    The Turkish diplomat, has described Sudan's relations with his country as distinguished and , adding that that will put the directives of the president, on consideration in our consideration, pointing out that they plan for next visit of Turkish private sector to Sudan .
    He indicated that the delegation includes leading companies in agricultural and petroleum fields, in addition to, ports and free-zones to boost common interest of two countries .
    MH /IF
                  

Arabic Forum

[Post A Reply] Page 1 of 1:   <<  1  >>

Comments of SudaneseOnline.com readers on that topic:

Sudan and Turkey Affirm Role of Private Sector in Boosting Cooperation
 at FaceBook
Report any abusive and or inappropriate material




فيديوهات سودانيزاونلاين Sudanese Online Videos
Latest Posts in English Forum
Articles and Views
اراء حرة و مقالات
News and Press Releases
اخبار و بيانات
اخر المواضيع فى المنبر العام
صور سودانيزاونلاين SudaneseOnline Images
ويكيبيديا سودانيز اون لاين
Sudanese Online Wikipedia



فيس بوك جوجل بلس تويتر انستقرام يوتيوب بنتيريست Google News
الرسائل والمقالات و الآراء المنشورة في المنتدى بأسماء أصحابها أو بأسماء مستعارة لا تمثل بالضرورة الرأي الرسمي لصاحب الموقع أو سودانيز اون لاين بل تمثل وجهة نظر كاتبها
لا يمكنك نقل أو اقتباس اى مواد أعلامية من هذا الموقع الا بعد الحصول على اذن من الادارة
About Us
Contact Us
About Sudanese Online
 اخبار و بيانات
اراء حرة و مقالات
صور سودانيزاونلاين
فيديوهات سودانيزاونلاين
ويكيبيديا سودانيز اون لاين
منتديات سودانيزاونلاين 		News and Press Releases
Articles and Views
SudaneseOnline Images
Sudanese Online Videos
Sudanese Online Wikipedia
Sudanese Online Forums
If you're looking to submit News,Video,a Press Release or or Article please feel free to send it to [email protected]

© 2014 SudaneseOnline.com

Software Version 1.3.0 © 2N-com.de