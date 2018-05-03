Sudan and Turkey Affirm Role of Private Sector in Boosting Cooperation



Khartoum, 5- Mar. (SUNA) - The Minister of International Cooperation, Idress Sulaiman, discussed, in his office, Monday, with the Turkish Ambassador to Sudan, Dr. Irfan Neziroglu, joint cooperation between two countries .

The minister appreciated the big role being played by Turkey toward Sudan in international and regional issues, describing it as strategic .

The Minister said that the meeting tackled the economic and trade issues, appreciating the directives issued by President, Recep Tayyip Erdoan, to the Turkish Private Sector to benefit from Sudan potentialities .

Idress said there are many sectors for the Turkish private sector to benefit from .

The Turkish diplomat, has described Sudan's relations with his country as distinguished and , adding that that will put the directives of the president, on consideration in our consideration, pointing out that they plan for next visit of Turkish private sector to Sudan .

He indicated that the delegation includes leading companies in agricultural and petroleum fields, in addition to, ports and free-zones to boost common interest of two countries .

