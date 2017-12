00:49 AM November, 28 2017 Sudanese Online

Sudan News Agency-Khartoum-Sudan

My Library

Short URL













Khartoum, Nov. 28 (SUNA) The Minister of Environment, Natural Resources and Rural Development, dr. Hassan Abdul Gadir Hilal, has discussed with the visiting delegation from Czechoslovakia the aspects of cooperation between the two countries in the environment field.

In statement to SUNA the environment minister noted that the meeting held Tuesday with Czechoslovakian delegation has discussed a number of the projects that the country needs in the environment domain including the sanitation projects and technology especially in the fields of renewable energies "solar energy, wind energy, water energy and new energies through the energy of the Earth's heat", calling for benefiting from the Republic of Czechoslovakia in the infrastructure projects through the construction of the subway project.

He commended role of the republic of Czechoslovakia in Africa particularly in the field of environment, pointing to the necessity to benefit from the international and regional organization in the capacity building, and the localization of the technology and applied researches to improve the production and promote the qualifications.

ta