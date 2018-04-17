منتديات سودانيزاونلاين    مكتبة الفساد    ابحث    اخبار و بيانات    مواضيع توثيقية    منبر الشعبية    اراء حرة و مقالات   
Sudan Participates in WB-IMF Spring Meetings in Washington

Sudan Participates in WB-IMF Spring Meetings in Washington

Sudan Participates in WB-IMF Spring Meetings in Washington

    Khartoum, April.17 (SUNA) - Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, General, Dr. Mohammed Osman Al-Rikabbi will lead Sudan's delegations to the Spring Meetings of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) scheduled to be held, in Washington during, April 20-22 .
    The minister has described the meetings as the international economic gathering that will be attended by Sudan's delegation which includes the Governor of the Bank of Sudan .
    He underlined that will hold intensive talks with the WB and IMF officials concerning Sudan issues, top of which, Sudan foreign debts .
