Sudan Participates in WB-IMF Spring Meetings in Washington

Sudan News Agency

Khartoum, April.17 (SUNA) - Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, General, Dr. Mohammed Osman Al-Rikabbi will lead Sudan's delegations to the Spring Meetings of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) scheduled to be held, in Washington during, April 20-22 .

The minister has described the meetings as the international economic gathering that will be attended by Sudan's delegation which includes the Governor of the Bank of Sudan .

He underlined that will hold intensive talks with the WB and IMF officials concerning Sudan issues, top of which, Sudan foreign debts .

