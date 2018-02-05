Sudan Celebrates International WIPO Day



Khartoum, April.26 (SUNA) - The Ministry of Justice represented in Registrar General of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) in cooperation with Sudan University for Science and Technology celebrated, Thursday, the WIPO International Day .

The Registrar General and the General Advisor, Adel Khaled Hassan, addressing the occasion, lauded the strong partnership between the university and the Ministry of Justice which contributed to spread of the WIPO culture .

IF/IF