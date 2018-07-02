Sudan Ambassador to Sri Lanka presents credentials



01:20 AM February, 06 2018 Sudanese Online

Sudan News Agency-Khartoum-Sudan

My Library

Short URL





Khartoum , Jan.30 (SUNA) - Ambassador Seraj Edeen Hamid presented his credentials to the President of Sri Lanka, Maithripala Sirisena, as Extra-ordinary Ambassador and Plenipotentiary of Sudan to the Republic of the Sudan and to Sri Lanka, resident in New Delhi .

The Ambassador conveyed the greetings of His Excellency the President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omar al-Bashir, to his Sri Lankan President .

The Sri Lankan President, on his part, stressed the keenness of his government to strengthen bilateral relations and cooperation with Sudan in all fields .

IF/IF