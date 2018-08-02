منتديات سودانيزاونلاين    مكتبة الفساد    ابحث    اخبار و بيانات    مواضيع توثيقية    منبر الشعبية    اراء حرة و مقالات   
News and Press Releases    اتصل بنا    Articles and Views    English Forum    ناس الزقازيق   
Welcome Guest [Login]
Your last visit: 02-26-2018, 11:12 AM Home

News and Press ReleasesSudan Ambassador to Saudi Arabia meets Saudi-Emirati-Sudanese investment delegation

Printable Version   Forward   Threaded View « Previous Topic | Next Topic »
Jump to newest reply in thread »

Sudan Ambassador to Saudi Arabia meets Saudi-Emirati-Sudanese investment delegation

02-08-2018, 10:12 PM
Sudan News Agency
<aSudan News Agency
Registered: 10-21-2015
Total Posts: 1865






Sudan Ambassador to Saudi Arabia meets Saudi-Emirati-Sudanese investment delegation

    10:12 PM February, 08 2018

    Sudanese Online
    Sudan News Agency-Khartoum-Sudan
    My Library
    Short URL






    Khartoum, Feb. 8 (SANA) - The Ambassador of the Republic of Sudan to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Abdul-Basset Badawi Al-Senoussi received at his office Thursday a Saudi-Emirati-Sudanese investment delegation, headed by His Royal Highness Prince Mansour bin Naïf bin Faisal bin Saud bin Abdul-Aziz and Advisor Abdullah Al-Breiki of Emirate Ersal Exchange Office, one of the Dubai Remittance Group and Magdi Hassan.
    The delegation briefed the Ambassador on the steps taken to open a money exchange office to allow for direct remittances between Sudan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
    The delegation explained that they were in the process of completing the formal procedures with the Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency to start work immediately, pointing out to their meetings with the concerned authorities in Sudan including the Central Bank of Sudan (CBOS).
    The investment delegation assured the Sudanese community in Gulf countries that the remittances would be delivered in the same currency and without fees for one month as of the beginning of work.
    BH/BH
                  

Arabic Forum

[Post A Reply] Page 1 of 1:   <<  1  >>

Comments of SudaneseOnline.com readers on that topic:

Sudan Ambassador to Saudi Arabia meets Saudi-Emirati-Sudanese investment delegation
 at FaceBook
Report any abusive and or inappropriate material




فيديوهات سودانيزاونلاين Sudanese Online Videos
Latest Posts in English Forum
Articles and Views
اراء حرة و مقالات
News and Press Releases
اخبار و بيانات
اخر المواضيع فى المنبر العام
صور سودانيزاونلاين SudaneseOnline Images
ويكيبيديا سودانيز اون لاين
Sudanese Online Wikipedia



فيس بوك جوجل بلس تويتر انستقرام يوتيوب بنتيريست Google News
الرسائل والمقالات و الآراء المنشورة في المنتدى بأسماء أصحابها أو بأسماء مستعارة لا تمثل بالضرورة الرأي الرسمي لصاحب الموقع أو سودانيز اون لاين بل تمثل وجهة نظر كاتبها
لا يمكنك نقل أو اقتباس اى مواد أعلامية من هذا الموقع الا بعد الحصول على اذن من الادارة
About Us
Contact Us
About Sudanese Online
 اخبار و بيانات
اراء حرة و مقالات
صور سودانيزاونلاين
فيديوهات سودانيزاونلاين
ويكيبيديا سودانيز اون لاين
منتديات سودانيزاونلاين 		News and Press Releases
Articles and Views
SudaneseOnline Images
Sudanese Online Videos
Sudanese Online Wikipedia
Sudanese Online Forums
If you're looking to submit News,Video,a Press Release or or Article please feel free to send it to [email protected]

© 2014 SudaneseOnline.com

Software Version 1.3.0 © 2N-com.de