Sudan Affirms Concern over Child Protection in Conflict -Zones

Sudan Affirms Concern over Child Protection in Conflict -Zones

03-02-2018, 00:45 AM
Sudan News Agency
Sudan Affirms Concern over Child Protection in Conflict -Zones

    00:45 AM March, 01 2018

    Sudan News Agency-Khartoum-Sudan
    Khartoum, Mar.1 (SUNA) - The First Assistant of the Prosecutor General, Maulana, Husham Edeen Osman Ibrahim has affirmed that Sudan gives great concern over protection of children in all conflict- zones, specially, in the armed disputes affected-areas .
    Maulana, Osman who met, Thursday, at the Public Prosecution, the United Nations Secretary General Representative, in the presence of the Secretary General of the National Council for Child Care and a number of Heads of the Public Prosecution, has outlined that the concern over child issues is based on Sudan legal commitment and the plan approved in this connection before the international law and the demands of the international organizations .
    "The Public Prosecution is keen to approve the full protection for children in conflicts zones through establishment of a number of prosecutions, specially, those affiliated to the Office of the Darfur Crimes General Prosecutor" He concluded .
