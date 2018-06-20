منتديات سودانيزاونلاين    مكتبة الفساد    ابحث    اخبار و بيانات    مواضيع توثيقية    منبر الشعبية    اراء حرة و مقالات   
Sudan: The Troika Condemns Continued Clashes in Jebel Marra, Darfur

Sudan: The Troika Condemns Continued Clashes in Jebel Marra, Darfur

Sudan: The Troika Condemns Continued Clashes in Jebel Marra, Darfur

    09:36 AM June, 20 2018

    Sudanese Online
    SudaneseOnline Press Release-Phoenix Arizona USA
    Public Affairs Section



    Troika Statement

    U.S. DEPARTMENT OF STATE

    Office of the Spokesperson

    For Immediate Release June 19, 2018



    MEDIA NOTE



    The text of the following statement was issued jointly by the Governments of the United States of America, the United Kingdom, and Norway.

    Begin text:

    The Troika (Norway, the United Kingdom and the United States) condemns the ongoing clashes between the Sudan Liberation Army-Abdul Wahid (SLA-AW) and Government of Sudan forces as well as inter-tribal violence in the Jebel Marra region of Darfur. The civilian population continues to bear the brunt of this unnecessary violence, which has led to the burning down of villages, causing high numbers of civilian injury and death, and the displacement of nearly 9,000 people.

    It is unacceptable that the Government of Sudan has repeatedly prevented the African Union/United Nations Mission in Darfur (UNAMID) and humanitarian actors from accessing the areas of conflict and displaced populations. The Troika strongly urges the Government of Sudan to immediately provide unfettered access to both UNAMID and humanitarian actors.

    The SLA-AW leadership’s refusal to engage with the peace process obstructs the achievement of sustainable peace in Darfur and unnecessarily prolongs civilian suffering. The Government’s actions in military operations and its inaction in stopping the violence undermine efforts to achieve a peaceful solution to the conflict. There can be no military solution to the conflict in Darfur and the international community should consider imposing sanctions against those who continue to act as spoilers.

    The Troika calls on all parties to the conflict to immediately cease all military engagement and hostilities, allow unfettered humanitarian access, and to meaningfully engage with the African Union High Level Implementation Panel (AUHIP) led peace process in order to reach a permanent ceasefire.
                  

