Sudan: Security apparatus releases dozens of political detainees

February 19 - 2018 andnbsp; KHARTOUM NORTH

The National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) released more than 80 political detainees in Khartoum on Sunday. Relatives of four detained journalists handed a petition to the Sudanese Press Council.

Dozens of families of the detainees and journalists gatheredandnbsp;at the gate of Kober Prison in Khartoum North on Sunday afternoon after the NISS media department announced the imminent release of political detainees.

At 8 pm, the first detainees appeared outside the prison, amid cheers and calls for freedom, peace, justice, and closure of the prison.

At a andnbsp; http://suna-sd.net/suna/showNews/375798/en press conference at Kober Prison andnbsp; on Sunday evening, Presidential Aide Abdelrahman El Mahdi reported that President Omar Al Bashir ordered the release of all political detainees in the country.

He said that more than 80 detainees were released from Kober Prison. The other detainees will be released “after the procedures are completed”.

Security forces detainedandnbsp; hundreds of activists and politicians andnbsp; during protests against new austerity measures and the skyrocketing prices of basic consumer goods in January.

In particularandnbsp;leading opposition members were held during demonstrations in Khartoum, Omdurman, and Khartoum Bahri (North)andnbsp;organised by their parties. A number of them were transferred from the Sudanese capital to andnbsp; prisons in Darfur , and from andnbsp; Sennar to Khartoum .

Journalists covering the protests were andnbsp; also arrested , including andnbsp; correspondents of AFP and Reuters . Newspapers were andnbsp; gagged .

The EU andnbsp; and the andnbsp; US Embassy in Sudan andnbsp; have expressed their concern about the wave of political detentions in January. andnbsp; Sudanese and international organisations andnbsp; have called for the immediate release of the political detainees.

Journalists

Amal Habani

On Sunday morning, relatives of four journalists held by the NISS handed a memorandum demanding their release to the Sudanese Press and Publications Council.

Freelance journalist and activistandnbsp; Amal Habani andnbsp;and correspondent for the communistandnbsp; El Midanandnbsp; newspaper, Kamal Karrar, were held by NISS agents when they were covering aandnbsp; protest march in Khartoum andnbsp;on January 16.andnbsp;

Habani (who was awarded an andnbsp; Amnesty International prize andnbsp;for her human rights reporting in Sudan)andnbsp; was reportedlyandnbsp;hit andnbsp; with an electric baton during an interrogation.

El Jareeda andnbsp; reporter andnbsp; Ahmed Jadein was detained andnbsp; during an anti-price hike demonstration in Khartoum North on January 31. Journalist El Haji Abdelrahman El Moz of andnbsp; Akhbar El Yowm andnbsp; daily newspaper andnbsp; was arrested by NISS agents andnbsp; without an explanation on 6 February.



andnbsp;