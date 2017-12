Sudan: ICRC assists families in need in Golo, Central Darfur

Khartoum (ICRC) – The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has started distributing essential household items in Golo, Central Darfur to returnees and internally displaced families, jointly with the Sudanese Red Crescent Society (SRCS).

1,500 of the most vulnerable households are receiving a kit that includes clothing, jerry cans, blankets, mosquito nets and kitchen items. Each kit also contains a set of tools intended to help families rebuild their homes.

"It’s good to be able to restart assistance activities in the field and to work directly with communities in need," said the head of the ICRC delegation in Khartoum, Kedir Awol Omar.

The ICRC and SRCS recently completed repairs on hand pumps in Kadugli, South Kordofan, and the ICRC team is also working on rehabilitating water yards in Kadugli and Zalengi together with the State Water Corporation. The ICRC identified 1,200 recently-arrived IDP families in Kadugli and Delami and completed its preparations to provide them with some assistance to address their most urgent needs.

The ICRC teams embarked on these missions after the ICRC was granted access by the Sudanese government to restart its field humanitarian activities in July 2017.

The ICRC is currently working on defining possible field assistance activities for 2018, together with its partners at the SRCS, as well as the concerned line ministries and state level authorities.

The ICRC has been working in Sudan since 1978, responding to humanitarian needs. It works closely with the SRCS to deliver services to affected people. It works closely together with the National Authority on Prosthetics and Orthotics in order to provide physical rehabilitation services. The ICRC is also engaged with the authorities, Sudan Armed Forces, the Police and academic circles in the promotion of and respect for International Humanitarian Law.

