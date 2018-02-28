Sudan, Switzerland discuss consolidation of development ties

منتديات سودانيزاونلاين    مكتبة الفساد    ابحث    اخبار و بيانات    مواضيع توثيقية    منبر الشعبية    اراء حرة و مقالات   
02-28-2018, 03:44 AM
Sudan News Agency
    03:44 AM February, 27 2018

    Sudanese Online
    Sudan News Agency-Khartoum-Sudan
    Khartoum, Feb. 27 (SUNA) - The Minister of International Cooperation Idris Sulaiman met, at his office Tuesday with the Ambassador of Switzerland in Khartoum Dr. Daniel Caven.
    The meeting focused on the bilateral relations between the two countries, especially the economic ones and how to develop them further.
    The called on the need for the support provided to the Sudan from Switzerland to be in line with its urgent priorities to cover the requirements of the programs that include nutrition, livelihoods, refugees and host communities.
    The Minister appreciated the support that Switzerland had provided through the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in various areas.
    The meeting also called for the need to strengthen the development relations between the two countries through the submission of proposals and projects of the development priorities from the Swiss side.
    The two sides agreed that there would be continuous consultation and work to tighten coordination in order to make the programs successful.
    BH/BH
                  

