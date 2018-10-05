منتديات سودانيزاونلاين    مكتبة الفساد    ابحث    اخبار و بيانات    مواضيع توثيقية    منبر الشعبية    اراء حرة و مقالات   
News and Press Releases    اتصل بنا    Articles and Views    English Forum    ناس الزقازيق   
Welcome Guest [Login]
Your last visit: 05-11-2018, 02:35 PM Home

News and Press ReleasesStudents held, beaten as Sudan crisis demo dispersed

Printable Version   Forward   Threaded View « Previous Topic | Next Topic »
Jump to newest reply in thread »

Students held, beaten as Sudan crisis demo dispersed

05-10-2018, 11:59 PM
Radio Dabanga
<aRadio Dabanga
Registered: 03-30-2014
Total Posts: 1724






Students held, beaten as Sudan crisis demo dispersed

    11:59 PM May, 10 2018

    Sudanese Online
    Radio Dabanga-Amsterdam NL
    My Library
    Short URL

    May 10 - 2018andnbsp;EL GEDAREF / KHARTOUM
    Sudan University of Science and Technology (File photo: RD)
    Sudan University of Science and Technology (File photo: RD)

    Agents of the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) detained 13 students of the University of El Gedaref in Sudan and violently dispersed a student protest.

    At least 15 students were injured when NISS agents ‘used excessive force’ to disperse the mass demonstration organised by the students of the university in protest against the absence of security, the deteriorating conditions in the dormitories and the lack of water, electricity and hike of prices.

    Witnesses from El Gedaref told Radio Dabanga that the demonstrations went from the students’ dormitories to the governor’s residence chanting slogans denouncing the deteriorating situation.

    They said the demonstrators closed the road to the female students’ dormitory in the town centre.

    They said that a force of security and police broke up the demonstration using excessive violence, rubber bullets and tear gas, resulting in the arrest of 13 students and causing 15 others varying injuries and shortness of breath.

    They reported that a number of citizens joined the demonstration.

    The witnesses said that the detainees were: Mohamed Suleiman, Mutawakil Abdallah, Mohamed Salah, El Tayeb Kardash, Mutawakil Hamoda, Mohamed El Bagir, Mohamed Abdelmonim, Bahaaeldin Osman, Tayeb El Mubarak, Hashim Abdelrahman, Rami Abdelmonim, Omar El Radma, and Ubei Feisal..

    Khartoum

    On Tuesday, the University of Sudan for Science and Technology in Khartoum issued a decision dismissing 1,500 students from the Faculty of Agricultural Studies at the Shambat Complex in Khartoum North for boycotting the exams in protest against being subjected to attacks on the campus.

    A member of the student committee told Radio Dabanga that their sit-in entered its third month in protest against the violence and the dismissal of a number of students.

    He explained that they had filed complaints to the university administration, the Ministry of Higher Education and the Education Committee in the Parliament before the decision without finding a response.

    He explained that on Tuesday the dean of the faculty and the faculty registrar informed them of the decision of their suspension for one year.

    A member of the Shambat Students’ Committee said that the sit-in, which began last February, came against the backdrop of attack on one of the student with swivel and wounding three others with live bullets, causing partial paralysis to one of them.

    andnbsp;He explained to Radio Dabanga that the female students also carried out a second protest in front of the dormitory for which the university administration punished 17 of them with the dismissal, prompting 1,500 students out of 1,700 students, at the Faculty of Agriculture to strike until their demands will be fulfilled.

    He said they handed their demands over to the faculty deanship.

    He explained that their demands include investigating the violence, arrest of the perpetrators and return of the dismissed students.
                  

Arabic Forum

[Post A Reply] Page 1 of 1:   <<  1  >>

Comments of SudaneseOnline.com readers on that topic:

Students held, beaten as Sudan crisis demo dispersed
 at FaceBook
Report any abusive and or inappropriate material




فيديوهات سودانيزاونلاين Sudanese Online Videos
Latest Posts in English Forum
Articles and Views
اراء حرة و مقالات
News and Press Releases
اخبار و بيانات
اخر المواضيع فى المنبر العام
صور سودانيزاونلاين SudaneseOnline Images
ويكيبيديا سودانيز اون لاين
Sudanese Online Wikipedia



فيس بوك جوجل بلس تويتر انستقرام يوتيوب بنتيريست Google News
الرسائل والمقالات و الآراء المنشورة في المنتدى بأسماء أصحابها أو بأسماء مستعارة لا تمثل بالضرورة الرأي الرسمي لصاحب الموقع أو سودانيز اون لاين بل تمثل وجهة نظر كاتبها
لا يمكنك نقل أو اقتباس اى مواد أعلامية من هذا الموقع الا بعد الحصول على اذن من الادارة
About Us
Contact Us
About Sudanese Online
 اخبار و بيانات
اراء حرة و مقالات
صور سودانيزاونلاين
فيديوهات سودانيزاونلاين
ويكيبيديا سودانيز اون لاين
منتديات سودانيزاونلاين 		News and Press Releases
Articles and Views
SudaneseOnline Images
Sudanese Online Videos
Sudanese Online Wikipedia
Sudanese Online Forums
If you're looking to submit News,Video,a Press Release or or Article please feel free to send it to [email protected]

© 2014 SudaneseOnline.com

Software Version 1.3.0 © 2N-com.de