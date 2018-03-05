منتديات سودانيزاونلاين    مكتبة الفساد    ابحث    اخبار و بيانات    مواضيع توثيقية    منبر الشعبية    اراء حرة و مقالات   
News and Press Releases    اتصل بنا    Articles and Views    English Forum    ناس الزقازيق   
Welcome Guest [Login]
Your last visit: 05-11-2018, 02:37 PM Home

News and Press ReleasesStrike by 20,000+ cargo workers paralyses Port Sudan

Printable Version   Forward   Threaded View « Previous Topic | Next Topic »
Jump to newest reply in thread »

Strike by 20,000+ cargo workers paralyses Port Sudan

05-03-2018, 01:00 AM
Radio Dabanga
<aRadio Dabanga
Registered: 03-30-2014
Total Posts: 1724






Strike by 20,000+ cargo workers paralyses Port Sudan

    01:00 AM May, 02 2018

    Sudanese Online
    Radio Dabanga-Amsterdam NL
    My Library
    Short URL

    May 2 - 2018andnbsp;PORT SUDAN
    Port workers on strike in Port Sudan this week (RD)
    Port workers on strike in Port Sudan this week (RD)

    More than 20,000 cargo workers carried out a comprehensive strike in all ports of Port Sudan for nine hours on Tuesday in protest against the state government establishing holding companies to replace the association of cargo and unloading workers.

    A number of cargo workers told Radio Dabanga that the strike led to total paralysis in the ports of Port Sudan and stopped the movement of landing and shipping of goods.

    They said that the security forces and police besieged the Northern and Southern Port and the security apparatus detained the head of the Cargo Workers Union, Tahir Omar, before releasing him hours later.

    The workers considered the establishment of holding companies to be managed by influential people instead of the association of unloading and unloading workers as damaging to them. They say that the current system has ensured stability of work in the port for decades with a system acceptable to all workers.

    They said the government began to establish holding companies by appointing administrative officers to start the implementation of the companies’ project which led to widespread protests among the workers.

    Workers conditioned resumption of work at ports on suspension of the procedures for establishing holding companies.

    https://youtu.be/zAHsWjPyDk0Video: Strikers in Port Sudan

    Beja National Congress

    Dirar Ahmed Dirar, President of the Beja National Congress announced his support of the strike of cargo and unloading workers.

    In an interview with Radio Dabanga, he called on all his party members to participate in the general strike until their demands are met.

    He stressed the Beja National Congress’ categorical rejection of the establishment of holding companies for the workers of cargo and unloading and considered it to be displacement of the workers.

    He renewed his rejection of the privatisation of the southern port and held the state Governor Hamid Ali for any escalation in the state and demanded his dismissal.

    Union leader

    The workers’ leader at the port, Osman Tahir, explained the halt of the movement of the landing of goods from the ships in the northern port of Port Sudan because of the strike.

    He told Radio Dabanga that the demands of workers have risen to the dismissal of the governor and called on the state government to stop the procedures for the establishment of holding companies immediately.

    Tahir warned that the establishment of holding companies will lead to a widening of the state of congestion in the state, explaining that the residents of the Red Sea rely on their income on the port.

    He described the governor’s handling of the crisis of workers of cargo and unloading as irresponsible, stressing the workers' adherence to the association of cargo and unloading and categorical rejection of the corporate system.

    Minister responds

    The Minister of Investment and Industry in the state, Mohamed Hanis who is overseeing the file of the cargo and unloading associations denied in press statements the workers and their union's accusations and described them as false.

    He pointed out that they launched an initiative to reform and develop the sector of cargo and unloading with the aim to provide a stable and attractive work environment on terms of rewarding service, stressing that there is no retreat from the programme of reform and development of the sector.

    Later, the workers ended their strike after nine hours. The lifting of the strike came after the intervention of the director of the security apparatus in the Red Sea state who asked to be given an opportunity to negotiate with all the relevant parties to put an end to the crisis.
                  

Arabic Forum

[Post A Reply] Page 1 of 1:   <<  1  >>

Comments of SudaneseOnline.com readers on that topic:

Strike by 20,000+ cargo workers paralyses Port Sudan
 at FaceBook
Report any abusive and or inappropriate material




فيديوهات سودانيزاونلاين Sudanese Online Videos
Latest Posts in English Forum
Articles and Views
اراء حرة و مقالات
News and Press Releases
اخبار و بيانات
اخر المواضيع فى المنبر العام
صور سودانيزاونلاين SudaneseOnline Images
ويكيبيديا سودانيز اون لاين
Sudanese Online Wikipedia



فيس بوك جوجل بلس تويتر انستقرام يوتيوب بنتيريست Google News
الرسائل والمقالات و الآراء المنشورة في المنتدى بأسماء أصحابها أو بأسماء مستعارة لا تمثل بالضرورة الرأي الرسمي لصاحب الموقع أو سودانيز اون لاين بل تمثل وجهة نظر كاتبها
لا يمكنك نقل أو اقتباس اى مواد أعلامية من هذا الموقع الا بعد الحصول على اذن من الادارة
About Us
Contact Us
About Sudanese Online
 اخبار و بيانات
اراء حرة و مقالات
صور سودانيزاونلاين
فيديوهات سودانيزاونلاين
ويكيبيديا سودانيز اون لاين
منتديات سودانيزاونلاين 		News and Press Releases
Articles and Views
SudaneseOnline Images
Sudanese Online Videos
Sudanese Online Wikipedia
Sudanese Online Forums
If you're looking to submit News,Video,a Press Release or or Article please feel free to send it to [email protected]

© 2014 SudaneseOnline.com

Software Version 1.3.0 © 2N-com.de