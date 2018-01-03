Stolen vehicle returned to Sudan, sugar seized in South Darfur

February 28 - 2018 andnbsp; NYALA

A combined force from the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the police in South Darfur managed to return from outside Sudan a vehicle stolen from Nyala more than five months ago.

Police brigadier Mohamed Siddig confirmed that the double cab vehicle belongs to the Sudanes National Union of Sudanese Youths in the state. It was stolen in October 2017 from Nyala while it was parked in front of the legislative council with the help of the driver of the vehicle who admitted helping in the theft.

He pointed that two of the accused have been arrested while others are still being looked for.

Sugar seized

The security services in South Darfur have seized 50,000 sacks of Kenana sugar prepared to be smuggled abroad.

The Sudan News Agency (SUNA) reported that the sugar had been seized on its way to Um Dukhun to be smuggled to the neighbouring countries.

Dozens of andnbsp; lorry owners and drivers have been arrested andnbsp; in North and South Darfur in the past couple of weeks, accused of smuggling sugar.

Border smuggling

In Febriary, Sudan's President Omar Al Bashir has instructed the resumption of border trade with neighbouring countries, so as to pave the way for a andnbsp; crackdown on large-scale smuggling of Sudanese goods .

Al Bashir issued his decision while heading the regular meeting of the exchange rate control committee. He issued other directives that would combat the smuggling of gold and other products.

Trade Minister Hatim El Sir said in a press statement afterwards that February 2018andnbsp;“will see a meeting of state governors, to discuss how to regulate border trade with neighbouring countries”.

Abdelrahman Dirar of the state ministry of finance said that the government’s intention is to make amendments to the Customs Act. This would authorise the confiscation of all smuggled goods, he said in the statement.