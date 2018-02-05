منتديات سودانيزاونلاين    مكتبة الفساد    ابحث    اخبار و بيانات    مواضيع توثيقية    منبر الشعبية    اراء حرة و مقالات   
News and Press Releases    اتصل بنا    Articles and Views    English Forum    ناس الزقازيق   
Welcome Guest [Login]
Your last visit: 05-11-2018, 02:38 PM Home

News and Press ReleasesSouth Sudan: ICRC facilitates safe return of 10 aid workers abducted last week

Printable Version   Forward   Threaded View « Previous Topic | Next Topic »
Jump to newest reply in thread »

South Sudan: ICRC facilitates safe return of 10 aid workers abducted last week

05-02-2018, 02:42 AM
SudaneseOnline News
<aSudaneseOnline News
Registered: 01-13-2014
Total Posts: 2051






South Sudan: ICRC facilitates safe return of 10 aid workers abducted last week

    02:42 AM May, 01 2018

    Sudanese Online
    SudaneseOnline News-Khartoum Sudan
    My Library
    Short URL



    ICRC - News Release No. 18/26
    30 April 2018

    Juba/Geneva (ICRC) – Ten aid workers taken by an armed group last week were returned to Juba today by a team from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).
    The South Sudanese aid workers were transported by ICRC aircraft from an area around Yei to the capital, Juba.

    “The ICRC has a long-standing record as a neutral intermediary in these kinds of situations. We are pleased that these ten aid workers will now be able to return to their families,” said François Stamm, the head of delegation for the ICRC in South Sudan.

    The ICRC provided the transportation of the released aid workers with the consent of all the parties involved and was not involved in any negotiations. None of the aid workers were ICRC staff members.

    “While we are relieved these ten humanitarians have been released, we want to remind all parties to the conflict that aid workers are never a target,” Mr. Stamm added.
                  

Arabic Forum

[Post A Reply] Page 1 of 1:   <<  1  >>

Comments of SudaneseOnline.com readers on that topic:

South Sudan: ICRC facilitates safe return of 10 aid workers abducted last week
 at FaceBook
Report any abusive and or inappropriate material




فيديوهات سودانيزاونلاين Sudanese Online Videos
Latest Posts in English Forum
Articles and Views
اراء حرة و مقالات
News and Press Releases
اخبار و بيانات
اخر المواضيع فى المنبر العام
صور سودانيزاونلاين SudaneseOnline Images
ويكيبيديا سودانيز اون لاين
Sudanese Online Wikipedia



فيس بوك جوجل بلس تويتر انستقرام يوتيوب بنتيريست Google News
الرسائل والمقالات و الآراء المنشورة في المنتدى بأسماء أصحابها أو بأسماء مستعارة لا تمثل بالضرورة الرأي الرسمي لصاحب الموقع أو سودانيز اون لاين بل تمثل وجهة نظر كاتبها
لا يمكنك نقل أو اقتباس اى مواد أعلامية من هذا الموقع الا بعد الحصول على اذن من الادارة
About Us
Contact Us
About Sudanese Online
 اخبار و بيانات
اراء حرة و مقالات
صور سودانيزاونلاين
فيديوهات سودانيزاونلاين
ويكيبيديا سودانيز اون لاين
منتديات سودانيزاونلاين 		News and Press Releases
Articles and Views
SudaneseOnline Images
Sudanese Online Videos
Sudanese Online Wikipedia
Sudanese Online Forums
If you're looking to submit News,Video,a Press Release or or Article please feel free to send it to [email protected]

© 2014 SudaneseOnline.com

Software Version 1.3.0 © 2N-com.de