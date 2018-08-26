منتديات سودانيزاونلاين    مكتبة الفساد    ابحث    اخبار و بيانات    مواضيع توثيقية    منبر الشعبية    اراء حرة و مقالات   
Society for the Study of the Sudans UK Symposium and Annual General Meeting,

Society for the Study of the Sudans UK Symposium and Annual General Meeting,

08-26-2018, 10:58 PM
Society for the Study of the Sudans UK Symposium and Annual General Meeting,

    10:58 PM August, 26 2018

    in association with the Centre of African Studies,
    School of Oriental and African Studies.
    Saturday 22 September 2018
    Khalili Lecture Theatre, SOAS, University of London,
    Thornhaugh Street, Russell Square, London WC1H 0XG

    Tube stations: Russell Square, Euston Square and buses along Southampton Row.
    Registration: 9.15-10.15. The conference starts at 10.15 sharp and ends by 5.00. Please book in advance if you can.

    Books and handicrafts will be on sale.
    Programme
    10.15: Welcome from the SSSUK Chairperson, Gill Lusk.
    10.25: Sudan and South Sudan at the Museum: historical connections, future prospects
    Collecting and displaying Mahdist material culture: Nicholas Badcott, Education Manager, British Museum.
    Reconnecting the arts and heritage of South Sudan in European museums: Dr. Cherry Leonardi and Dr. Zoë Cormack, Co-Directors, South Sudan Museum Network.

    11.30: Gender and Religion in Sudan and how it impacts on and hinders Sudan's capacity to evolve: Hala al Karib, Regional Director, Strategic Initiative for Women in the Horn of Africa (SIHA).

    12.05-1.15: Lunch

    1.15-1.55: SSSUK Annual General Meeting. Non-members may attend but not vote.

    2.00: The Post-Al Turabi Regime and its re-use of the Eritrean Islamist Movement: Jihad Salih Mashamoun, Postgraduate, Arab and Islamic Studies, Exeter University.

    2.35: Sudan and South Sudan Literature Week: a Celebration of all genres of writing: Frédérique Cifuentes Morgan, Photojournalist, Film Director and Curator, and Moniem Ibrahim, Video Producer and Art Handler.

    3.10-3.40: Tea and coffee.

    3.40: Dismantling UNAMID: Causes and effects of ending the United Nations-African Union Mission in Darfur.
    “Janjaweedism” and the future of the people of Darfur without UNAMID:Ahmed Tugod Lissan, Secretary for Peace and Negotiations, Justice and Equality Movement.
    Witnessing Sudan's deadly war on peacekeepers in Darfur and how the UN covered it up: Dr. Aicha el Basri, former UNAMID Spokesperson and whistle-blower.
    UNAMID's drawdown: the UK perspective: atalie Palmer, Foreign and Commonwealth Office.
    Implications of UNAMID's withdrawal:
    Dr. Rosalind Marsden, Associate Fellow, Chatham House.

    Programme ends at 5.00.
                  

