SUPPORTIVE DIPLOMACY IN KHARTOUM: THE ITALIAN EMBASSY LAUNCHES THE NEW INITIATIVE"APE FELICE"

07-01-2018
SudaneseOnline Press Release
<aSudaneseOnline Press Release
Registered: 01-13-2014
Total Posts: 283






    03:18 PM July, 01 2018

    Sudanese Online
    SudaneseOnline Press Release-Phoenix Arizona USA
    My Library
    Short URL


    Embassy of Italy
    Khartoum

    PRESS RELEASE




    Khartoum, 28.06.2018 – On the occasion of the Italian National Day’s Celebrations, the Italian Embassy in Sudan has launched a new initiative of solidarity entitled “Ape Felice”. Recently acquired in Khartoum, a three-wheeled Ape City for people transport, produced by the Italian company Piaggio (the firm is in a phase of advanced negotiation in order to finalize a commercial alliance with a Sudanese partner) Italian institutions in Sudan are getting ready to use this very common local transport to reach bodies, organizations, associations in need and to donate, little by little, revenues coming from the several fundraising activities for charitable purposes, organized during the months to come.
    The Italian Ambassador Fabrizio Lobasso explains: “The initiative is about an experiment of intercultural and supportive diplomacy which, in a very Italian style, aims at benefitting the most vulnerable groups of the Sudanese Civil Society, using a real local icon such as a three-wheeled vehicle (rickshaw, or also tuc tuc) to cross Khartoum, to reach the Sudanese people who are more in need and to donate solidarity and friendship from who desires to participate to their happiness and wellbeing”.
    The “Ape Felice” (or also “Happy Bee”) is already in motion in these hours across the streets of Khartoum. Destination: the Calcutta Missionaries of Charity’s Orphanage, to donate them the revenues of a recent fundraising initiative organized in the Italian Residence “Casa d’Italia”, with the sale of food products manufactured by the Sudanese women association Al Raidat, supported by AICS Khartoum-Italian Cooperation in the framework of the development and gender balance project “Tadmeen”.


                  

