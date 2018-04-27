منتديات سودانيزاونلاين    مكتبة الفساد    ابحث    اخبار و بيانات    مواضيع توثيقية    منبر الشعبية    اراء حرة و مقالات   
News and Press Releases    اتصل بنا    Articles and Views    English Forum    ناس الزقازيق   
Welcome Guest [Login]
Your last visit: 05-11-2018, 02:38 PM Home

News and Press ReleasesSPLM-N:Massive RSF offensive, clash imminent in Blue Nile state

Printable Version   Forward   Threaded View « Previous Topic | Next Topic »
Jump to newest reply in thread »

SPLM-N:Massive RSF offensive, clash imminent in Blue Nile state

04-27-2018, 02:03 AM
Radio Dabanga
<aRadio Dabanga
Registered: 03-30-2014
Total Posts: 1724






SPLM-N:Massive RSF offensive, clash imminent in Blue Nile state

    02:03 AM April, 26 2018

    Sudanese Online
    Radio Dabanga-Amsterdam NL
    My Library
    Short URL

    April 26 - 2018andnbsp;EL DAMAZIN
    Malik Agar (Fine photo)
    Malik Agar (Fine photo)

    The Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North under the leadership of Malik Agar claim that the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) government militia launched “a massive offensive” against its troops in Blue Nile state.

    A statement issued by the chief of staff of the SPLM-N, Ahmed El Omda said that “the attack of government forces comes in favour of gold exploration companies and seizure of peoples’ land”.

    El Omda said that three days ago, the RSF launched a massive preparatory bombardment against the SPLM-N forces at Taka and Kalkoa mountains, about 32 kilometres from the state capital El Damazin.

    He added that the government forces intensively used artillery. He said that aircraft were not involved in the bombardment, but were used to attempt to monitor the SPLM-N positions.

    The statement predicted that there could be a clash at any time.
                  

Arabic Forum

[Post A Reply] Page 1 of 1:   <<  1  >>

Comments of SudaneseOnline.com readers on that topic:

SPLM-N:Massive RSF offensive, clash imminent in Blue Nile state
 at FaceBook
Report any abusive and or inappropriate material




فيديوهات سودانيزاونلاين Sudanese Online Videos
Latest Posts in English Forum
Articles and Views
اراء حرة و مقالات
News and Press Releases
اخبار و بيانات
اخر المواضيع فى المنبر العام
صور سودانيزاونلاين SudaneseOnline Images
ويكيبيديا سودانيز اون لاين
Sudanese Online Wikipedia



فيس بوك جوجل بلس تويتر انستقرام يوتيوب بنتيريست Google News
الرسائل والمقالات و الآراء المنشورة في المنتدى بأسماء أصحابها أو بأسماء مستعارة لا تمثل بالضرورة الرأي الرسمي لصاحب الموقع أو سودانيز اون لاين بل تمثل وجهة نظر كاتبها
لا يمكنك نقل أو اقتباس اى مواد أعلامية من هذا الموقع الا بعد الحصول على اذن من الادارة
About Us
Contact Us
About Sudanese Online
 اخبار و بيانات
اراء حرة و مقالات
صور سودانيزاونلاين
فيديوهات سودانيزاونلاين
ويكيبيديا سودانيز اون لاين
منتديات سودانيزاونلاين 		News and Press Releases
Articles and Views
SudaneseOnline Images
Sudanese Online Videos
Sudanese Online Wikipedia
Sudanese Online Forums
If you're looking to submit News,Video,a Press Release or or Article please feel free to send it to [email protected]

© 2014 SudaneseOnline.com

Software Version 1.3.0 © 2N-com.de