S. Sudan tells UN to name top officers implicated over abuses on civilians

04:38 AM February, 28 2018 Sudanese Online

Xinhua News Agency-

JUBA, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) -- A senior South Sudanese official on Wednesday urged the United Nations to make public more than 40 senior military officers implicated in a recent report on human rights crimes and abuses during the nation's more than four years of conflict.



President Salva Kiir's spokesman Ateny Wek Ateny disclosed that they are unaware of the names of the South Sudan Army (SPLA) officers that include 17 Major Generals, eight Brigadier General, eight Colonels and three state governors implicated by the UN human rights investigators in South Sudan.



"We were told that over 40 officers were implicated but the names were not given. We challenge the UN to come up with the (officers) names and evidence," Ateny said in Juba, adding that they are waiting for the official submission of the report to find out if it differs from past reports.



The UN human rights investigators on Feb. 23 issued the report highlighting and mentioning the officers for the first time to have committed the most cruel human rights abuses against civilians during the violence between 2016 and 2017.



The confidential list of 41 suspects has been forwarded to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein.



"If there is real evidence that points to crimes committed by those generals, then the government will leave no stone unturned," Ateny disclosed.



He added that this will not tarnish the entire army and its leadership since the SPLA has been disciplining rogue elements within its rank and file.



South Sudan descended into violence in December 2013, after political dispute between President Salva Kiir and his former deputy Riek Machar led to fighting between mostly Dinka ethnic soldiers loyal to Kiir against Machar's Nuer ethnic group.



The 2015 peace agreement to end the violence was again violated in July 2016 when the rival factions resumed fighting in the capital forcing Machar to flee into exile.



The conflict has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions that have sought refuge in neighboring countries. Arabic Forum