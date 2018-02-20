Release of some of the political dtainees

منتديات سودانيزاونلاين    مكتبة الفساد    ابحث    اخبار و بيانات    مواضيع توثيقية    منبر الشعبية    اراء حرة و مقالات   
02-20-2018
    Under the strong steadfastedness of the political detainees,the pessure excerted by the solidarity movement ,inside and outside the country,the Sudanese authorities were orced to release some of the political detainees.
    Those releaed included a number of leaders and activists who were arrested last month.Among them is comrade Hanadi Fadl,member of the PB of our Party.
    Those released emerged from Kober prison in Khartoum North shouting .Freedom,Justice ,Revolution.Some of them stated that they were subjected to physical and mental torture.
    Still languishing in the jails of the dictatorship are the leaders of the Sudanese Communist Party,including comradesWe, in he SCP,like the rest of our people pledge to continue the fight to topple the regime and to demand the release of all political prisoners.Like those brave activists and family members of the detainees who staged a sit in infront of Kober prison we appeal to all party members and friends to raise their struggles and demand the release of political prisoners.
    While the PB of te SCP welcomes the partial release of some detainees as a victory for the solidarity movement,it calls on all fraternal parties and friendly organizations to continue their efforts and demand the immediate release of the SCP leaders and members still iat the hands of the dictatorial regime.
    Fathi Alfadl,
    Secretary for Information,
    SCP
                  

