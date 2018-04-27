Rates on the rise on Sudan’s parallel forex market

April 26 - 2018 andnbsp; KHARTOUM

The price of foreign currencies took at new jump on Wednesday with new highandnbsp;rates being set against the ailing Sudanese Pound.

Traders in the market reported a US dollar was trading at SDG 37 and a Saudi Riyal cost record SDG 9.85l.

The Chairman of the Economic Committee of the Parliament Ali Mahmoud acknowledged the return of the rise in the exchange rate of the Dollar (USD) against the Sudanese Pound (SDG), and confirmed that the greenback was trading at SDG 37.

On Wednesday Mahmoud confirmed during a parliament session that the exchange rate is once more in a state of flux.