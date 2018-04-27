منتديات سودانيزاونلاين    مكتبة الفساد    ابحث    اخبار و بيانات    مواضيع توثيقية    منبر الشعبية    اراء حرة و مقالات   
Rates on the rise on Sudan's parallel forex market

Rates on the rise on Sudan’s parallel forex market

04-27-2018, 02:01 AM
Radio Dabanga
Rates on the rise on Sudan’s parallel forex market

    02:01 AM April, 26 2018

    Radio Dabanga-Amsterdam NL
    April 26 - 2018andnbsp;KHARTOUM
    File photo
    File photo

    The price of foreign currencies took at new jump on Wednesday with new highandnbsp;rates being set against the ailing Sudanese Pound.

    Traders in the market reported a US dollar was trading at SDG 37 and a Saudi Riyal cost record SDG 9.85l.

    The Chairman of the Economic Committee of the Parliament Ali Mahmoud acknowledged the return of the rise in the exchange rate of the Dollar (USD) against the Sudanese Pound (SDG), and confirmed that the greenback was trading at SDG 37.

    On Wednesday Mahmoud confirmed during a parliament session that the exchange rate is once more in a state of flux.
                  

Rates on the rise on Sudan’s parallel forex market
