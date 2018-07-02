منتديات سودانيزاونلاين    مكتبة الفساد    ابحث    اخبار و بيانات    مواضيع توثيقية    منبر الشعبية    اراء حرة و مقالات   
Queues across Sudan as prices soar and stocks dwindle

Queues across Sudan as prices soar and stocks dwindle

02-07-2018, 09:06 PM
Radio Dabanga
Queues across Sudan as prices soar and stocks dwindle

    February 7 - 2018andnbsp;SUDAN
    A baker prepares the dough to make bread in in El Fasher, North Darfur (File photo: Albert Gonzalez Farran / Unamid)
    A baker prepares the dough to make bread in in El Fasher, North Darfur (File photo: Albert Gonzalez Farran / Unamid)

    Long queues have been reported at shops for basic goods in El Geneina, capital of West Darfur, in the wake of an unprecedented rise in the prices of consumer goods and a shortage of fuel and flour.

    The Transport Chamber of Kosti in the White Nile State announced that the tariff of internal transport in city would be raised from SDG 3 to SDG 5.

    Drivers strike

    The city also witnessed a comprehensive strike of the drivers of ATOS vehicles who demanded a raise of transport the tariff and attributed it to the increase in the cost of spare parts.

    The city's transport stations have witnessed widespread protests rejecting these increases.

    Khartoum

    Radio Dabanga reported yesterday that in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum, the shortage of flour has also causedandnbsp;queues in front of bakeries.

    In early January this year, the Sudanese government raisedandnbsp;the customs rate of the US Dollarandnbsp;from SDG 6.7 to SDG 18, in a bid to halt the plummeting of the Pound at the black market. To no avail though, as the Dollar rate increased from SDG 28andnbsp;to SDG 34.50andnbsp;in the following two weeks.

    Inflation

    On January 21, the Central Bank set the indicative exchange rate of the Dollar on SDG 18. Two weeks later, the greenback hit SDG 42 on the black forex market in Khartoum.

    On Monday, the Central Bank of Sudan raised the indicative exchange rate of the US Dollar from SDG 18 toandnbsp;SDG 30.

    The rising prices and runaway inflation promptedandnbsp;mass public protests across the countryandnbsp;in January. The protests were faced by violence and detentions by the Sudanese authorities.
                  

