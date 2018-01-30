منتديات سودانيزاونلاين    مكتبة الفساد    ابحث    اخبار و بيانات    مواضيع توثيقية    منبر الشعبية    اراء حرة و مقالات   
News and Press Releases    اتصل بنا    Articles and Views    English Forum    ناس الزقازيق   
Welcome Guest [Login]
Your last visit: 02-26-2018, 11:13 AM Home

News and Press ReleasesPrint-runs of two Sudanese newspapers confiscated on Sunday

Printable Version   Forward   Threaded View « Previous Topic | Next Topic »
Jump to newest reply in thread »

Print-runs of two Sudanese newspapers confiscated on Sunday

01-30-2018, 01:02 AM
Radio Dabanga
<aRadio Dabanga
Registered: 03-30-2014
Total Posts: 1667






Print-runs of two Sudanese newspapers confiscated on Sunday

    01:02 AM January, 29 2018

    Sudanese Online
    Radio Dabanga-Amsterdam NL
    My Library
    Short URL

    January 29 - 2018andnbsp;KHARTOUM
    Front page of El Midan newspaper
    Front page of El Midan newspaper

    Officers of the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) confiscated the printed editions ofandnbsp;Akhbar El Watan, the mouthpiece of the Sudanese Congress Party, and the Communist Partyandnbsp;El Midanandnbsp;on Sunday.

    Hanadi El Siddig, the editor-in-chief ofandnbsp;Akhbar El Watan, told Radio Dabanga yesterday that it was the third time this month that the newspaper was gagged.

    She described the actions of the NISS as “unacceptable”, and stressed that the Sudanese media will not yield to the dictates of the government”.

    Since the beginning of this year, the NISS has tightened its already strong grip on the Sudanese media. Editors-in-chief received instructions from security officersandnbsp;not to cover any protestsandnbsp;against the new austerity measures that went into effect in the first week of January.

    After the government announced the increase of the US Dollar customs rate from SDG 6.7 to SDG 18 caused a rise in the Dollar exchange rate in the parallel market. The Dollar rate in the black market increased with six Sudanese Pound inandnbsp;less than two weeks. Prices of basic commodities doubled, and in some cases even tripled.

    In various Sudanese towns, people took to the streets in spontaneous or organised protests against the soaring prices. Journalists present at these demonstrations, includingandnbsp;correspondents of Reuters and AFP, were detained.

    Most of them have been released exceptandnbsp;Amal Habani, working forandnbsp;El Hurra, andandnbsp;Kamal Karrarandnbsp;ofandnbsp;El Midanandnbsp;newspaper.
                  

Arabic Forum

[Post A Reply] Page 1 of 1:   <<  1  >>

Comments of SudaneseOnline.com readers on that topic:

Print-runs of two Sudanese newspapers confiscated on Sunday
 at FaceBook
Report any abusive and or inappropriate material




فيديوهات سودانيزاونلاين Sudanese Online Videos
Latest Posts in English Forum
Articles and Views
اراء حرة و مقالات
News and Press Releases
اخبار و بيانات
اخر المواضيع فى المنبر العام
صور سودانيزاونلاين SudaneseOnline Images
ويكيبيديا سودانيز اون لاين
Sudanese Online Wikipedia



فيس بوك جوجل بلس تويتر انستقرام يوتيوب بنتيريست Google News
الرسائل والمقالات و الآراء المنشورة في المنتدى بأسماء أصحابها أو بأسماء مستعارة لا تمثل بالضرورة الرأي الرسمي لصاحب الموقع أو سودانيز اون لاين بل تمثل وجهة نظر كاتبها
لا يمكنك نقل أو اقتباس اى مواد أعلامية من هذا الموقع الا بعد الحصول على اذن من الادارة
About Us
Contact Us
About Sudanese Online
 اخبار و بيانات
اراء حرة و مقالات
صور سودانيزاونلاين
فيديوهات سودانيزاونلاين
ويكيبيديا سودانيز اون لاين
منتديات سودانيزاونلاين 		News and Press Releases
Articles and Views
SudaneseOnline Images
Sudanese Online Videos
Sudanese Online Wikipedia
Sudanese Online Forums
If you're looking to submit News,Video,a Press Release or or Article please feel free to send it to [email protected]

© 2014 SudaneseOnline.com

Software Version 1.3.0 © 2N-com.de