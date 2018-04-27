منتديات سودانيزاونلاين    مكتبة الفساد    ابحث    اخبار و بيانات    مواضيع توثيقية    منبر الشعبية    اراء حرة و مقالات   
News and Press Releases    اتصل بنا    Articles and Views    English Forum    ناس الزقازيق   
Welcome Guest [Login]
Your last visit: 05-11-2018, 02:39 PM Home

News and Press ReleasesPresident of the Republic affirms importance of participation of institutions, particularly Parliam

Printable Version   Forward   Threaded View « Previous Topic | Next Topic »
Jump to newest reply in thread »

President of the Republic affirms importance of participation of institutions, particularly Parliam

04-27-2018, 02:02 AM
Sudan News Agency
<aSudan News Agency
Registered: 10-21-2015
Total Posts: 1935






President of the Republic affirms importance of participation of institutions, particularly Parliam

    02:02 AM April, 26 2018

    Sudanese Online
    Sudan News Agency-Khartoum-Sudan
    My Library
    Short URL






    Khartoum, Apr .26 (SUNA)- President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, has underlined that Sudan administration within current challenges requires partnerships between all state institutions, top of which is the Parliament.

    The President said, while he was receiving at the Republican Palace Thursday, a response to his address before the opening session of the National Legislature at beginning of current April, that commitment to federal and state authorities and powers vested with the constitution helps improvement of state work.

    He reaffirmed that the Parliament has carried out its full role, referring to endeavors to establish a genuine Shura ( consultation) practicing.

    President Al-Bashir stated that expanding the scope of participation in executive and legislative bodies was in implementation of the National Dialogue outcome and was a great success.

    He said that according to the dialogue recommendation the coming legislature would approve the permanent constitution, but he explained that would not prevent opening the door for dialogue over the issue in order to prepare a draft to be tabled before the coming parliament for approval with aim to spare time, and then to presented to the Sudanese people through a general referendum to enable Sudan to overcome stages of constitutional instability.

    The Chairman of the National Legislature, Professor Ibrahim Ahmed Omer, said that the Legislature will stand alongside the executive and the judiciary to build the homeland via cooperation, advisory and rapprochement.
    Sa/sa
                  

Arabic Forum

[Post A Reply] Page 1 of 1:   <<  1  >>

Comments of SudaneseOnline.com readers on that topic:

President of the Republic affirms importance of participation of institutions, particularly Parliam
 at FaceBook
Report any abusive and or inappropriate material




فيديوهات سودانيزاونلاين Sudanese Online Videos
Latest Posts in English Forum
Articles and Views
اراء حرة و مقالات
News and Press Releases
اخبار و بيانات
اخر المواضيع فى المنبر العام
صور سودانيزاونلاين SudaneseOnline Images
ويكيبيديا سودانيز اون لاين
Sudanese Online Wikipedia



فيس بوك جوجل بلس تويتر انستقرام يوتيوب بنتيريست Google News
الرسائل والمقالات و الآراء المنشورة في المنتدى بأسماء أصحابها أو بأسماء مستعارة لا تمثل بالضرورة الرأي الرسمي لصاحب الموقع أو سودانيز اون لاين بل تمثل وجهة نظر كاتبها
لا يمكنك نقل أو اقتباس اى مواد أعلامية من هذا الموقع الا بعد الحصول على اذن من الادارة
About Us
Contact Us
About Sudanese Online
 اخبار و بيانات
اراء حرة و مقالات
صور سودانيزاونلاين
فيديوهات سودانيزاونلاين
ويكيبيديا سودانيز اون لاين
منتديات سودانيزاونلاين 		News and Press Releases
Articles and Views
SudaneseOnline Images
Sudanese Online Videos
Sudanese Online Wikipedia
Sudanese Online Forums
If you're looking to submit News,Video,a Press Release or or Article please feel free to send it to bakri[email protected]

© 2014 SudaneseOnline.com

Software Version 1.3.0 © 2N-com.de