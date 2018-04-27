President of the Republic affirms importance of participation of institutions, particularly Parliam



02:02 AM April, 26 2018 Sudanese Online

Sudan News Agency-Khartoum-Sudan

My Library

Short URL









Khartoum, Apr .26 (SUNA)- President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, has underlined that Sudan administration within current challenges requires partnerships between all state institutions, top of which is the Parliament.



The President said, while he was receiving at the Republican Palace Thursday, a response to his address before the opening session of the National Legislature at beginning of current April, that commitment to federal and state authorities and powers vested with the constitution helps improvement of state work.



He reaffirmed that the Parliament has carried out its full role, referring to endeavors to establish a genuine Shura ( consultation) practicing.



President Al-Bashir stated that expanding the scope of participation in executive and legislative bodies was in implementation of the National Dialogue outcome and was a great success.



He said that according to the dialogue recommendation the coming legislature would approve the permanent constitution, but he explained that would not prevent opening the door for dialogue over the issue in order to prepare a draft to be tabled before the coming parliament for approval with aim to spare time, and then to presented to the Sudanese people through a general referendum to enable Sudan to overcome stages of constitutional instability.



The Chairman of the National Legislature, Professor Ibrahim Ahmed Omer, said that the Legislature will stand alongside the executive and the judiciary to build the homeland via cooperation, advisory and rapprochement.

Sa/sa

