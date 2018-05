President Al-Bashir Returns Home After Participation in Arab Summit

02:08 AM April, 19 2018 Sudanese Online

Sudan News Agency-Khartoum-Sudan

Khartoum, April 19 (SUNA)- President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, Thursday evening returned home from Saudi Arabia after taking part in the 29th Arab Summit in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, and performing Umrah.

He was received at Khartoum Airport by the First Vice - President and National Prime Minister, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih, and a number of ministers.

