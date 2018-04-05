منتديات سودانيزاونلاين    مكتبة الفساد    ابحث    اخبار و بيانات    مواضيع توثيقية    منبر الشعبية    اراء حرة و مقالات   
News and Press Releases    اتصل بنا    Articles and Views    English Forum    ناس الزقازيق   
Welcome Guest [Login]
Your last visit: 05-11-2018, 02:37 PM Home

News and Press ReleasesPresident Al-Bashir: Sudan and Ethiopia Share Identical Views on all Issues of Mutual Concern

Printable Version   Forward   Threaded View « Previous Topic | Next Topic »
Jump to newest reply in thread »

President Al-Bashir: Sudan and Ethiopia Share Identical Views on all Issues of Mutual Concern

05-04-2018, 00:30 AM
Sudan News Agency
<aSudan News Agency
Registered: 10-21-2015
Total Posts: 1935






President Al-Bashir: Sudan and Ethiopia Share Identical Views on all Issues of Mutual Concern

    00:30 AM May, 03 2018

    Sudanese Online
    Sudan News Agency-Khartoum-Sudan
    My Library
    Short URL




    Khartoum, May 3 (SUNA)- President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, pointed out that the Sudanese and Ethiopian sides have shared identical views in all the issues of mutual concern which have discussed during the talks between them.
    At a joint press conference he held Thursday at the Republican Palace with the Ethiopian Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed, President Al-Bashir said that Sudan and Ethiopia will reactivate the joint higher cooperation committee and will review and implement all the agreed upon issues.
    He said that the decree releasing al the Ethiopian convicts in Sudan came in honor to the visiting Ethiopian Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed.
    President Al-Bashir indicated that the talks between the two sides have included ways of boosting the trade relations, easing the movement of citizens, protection of the Ethiopian commodities via the Sudanese ports, establishment of free zones in a number of locations, bolstering the exchange of benefits and enhancing peace at the joint border area.
    He pointed out that Sudan and Ethiopia are sharing identical views on the issues of the Renaissance Dam, affirming the serious commitment that the water shares of Egypt shall not be affected.
    He said that Sudan has found through studies that the positive effect of the dam far outweigh than its negative impacts.
    President Al-Bashir affirmed the safety of the Renaissance Dam is fully assured and that it does not any risk to Sudan and Egypt, adding that the filling of the dam's lake will not affect the irrigation facilities in both Sudan and Egypt.
    He said that Sudan and Ethiopia have agreed on the coordination and cooperation between them on the issues of peace at the region and South Sudan State through the IGAD.
    MO
                  

Arabic Forum

[Post A Reply] Page 1 of 1:   <<  1  >>

Comments of SudaneseOnline.com readers on that topic:

President Al-Bashir: Sudan and Ethiopia Share Identical Views on all Issues of Mutual Concern
 at FaceBook
Report any abusive and or inappropriate material




فيديوهات سودانيزاونلاين Sudanese Online Videos
Latest Posts in English Forum
Articles and Views
اراء حرة و مقالات
News and Press Releases
اخبار و بيانات
اخر المواضيع فى المنبر العام
صور سودانيزاونلاين SudaneseOnline Images
ويكيبيديا سودانيز اون لاين
Sudanese Online Wikipedia



فيس بوك جوجل بلس تويتر انستقرام يوتيوب بنتيريست Google News
الرسائل والمقالات و الآراء المنشورة في المنتدى بأسماء أصحابها أو بأسماء مستعارة لا تمثل بالضرورة الرأي الرسمي لصاحب الموقع أو سودانيز اون لاين بل تمثل وجهة نظر كاتبها
لا يمكنك نقل أو اقتباس اى مواد أعلامية من هذا الموقع الا بعد الحصول على اذن من الادارة
About Us
Contact Us
About Sudanese Online
 اخبار و بيانات
اراء حرة و مقالات
صور سودانيزاونلاين
فيديوهات سودانيزاونلاين
ويكيبيديا سودانيز اون لاين
منتديات سودانيزاونلاين 		News and Press Releases
Articles and Views
SudaneseOnline Images
Sudanese Online Videos
Sudanese Online Wikipedia
Sudanese Online Forums
If you're looking to submit News,Video,a Press Release or or Article please feel free to send it to [email protected]

© 2014 SudaneseOnline.com

Software Version 1.3.0 © 2N-com.de