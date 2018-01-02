منتديات سودانيزاونلاين    مكتبة الفساد    ابحث    اخبار و بيانات    مواضيع توثيقية    منبر الشعبية    اراء حرة و مقالات   
News and Press Releases    اتصل بنا    Articles and Views    English Forum    ناس الزقازيق   
Welcome Guest [Login]
Your last visit: 02-26-2018, 11:13 AM Home

News and Press ReleasesPower blackout in Sudan’s historic Suakin port

Printable Version   Forward   Threaded View « Previous Topic | Next Topic »
Jump to newest reply in thread »

Power blackout in Sudan’s historic Suakin port

02-01-2018, 03:03 AM
Radio Dabanga
<aRadio Dabanga
Registered: 03-30-2014
Total Posts: 1667






Power blackout in Sudan’s historic Suakin port

    03:03 AM January, 31 2018

    Sudanese Online
    Radio Dabanga-Amsterdam NL
    My Library
    Short URL

    January 31 - 2018andnbsp;SUAKIN
    The port of Suakin (File photo: www.ascensionatsea.net)
    The port of Suakin (File photo: http://http://www.ascensionatsea.netwww.ascensionatsea.net)

    The historic port of Suakin in Sudan’s Red Sea state has reportedly suffered a complete power blackout for the last three weeks as power generators have broken-down.

    A resident of Suakin said in an interview with Radio Dabanga that the power outage is caused by repeated disruption of the electricity generators because of negligence of the authorities and lack of interest in continuous maintenance.

    He reported that three generators have gone out of service, this in addition to frequent disruption of the remaining generators.

    He explained that the power outages in the town have caused much harm to the interests of the residents.

    He explained that the electricity supply in normal conditions works alternating between the districts of the town from 7 pm to 5 am for four days a week.
                  

Arabic Forum

[Post A Reply] Page 1 of 1:   <<  1  >>

Comments of SudaneseOnline.com readers on that topic:

Power blackout in Sudan’s historic Suakin port
 at FaceBook
Report any abusive and or inappropriate material




فيديوهات سودانيزاونلاين Sudanese Online Videos
Latest Posts in English Forum
Articles and Views
اراء حرة و مقالات
News and Press Releases
اخبار و بيانات
اخر المواضيع فى المنبر العام
صور سودانيزاونلاين SudaneseOnline Images
ويكيبيديا سودانيز اون لاين
Sudanese Online Wikipedia



فيس بوك جوجل بلس تويتر انستقرام يوتيوب بنتيريست Google News
الرسائل والمقالات و الآراء المنشورة في المنتدى بأسماء أصحابها أو بأسماء مستعارة لا تمثل بالضرورة الرأي الرسمي لصاحب الموقع أو سودانيز اون لاين بل تمثل وجهة نظر كاتبها
لا يمكنك نقل أو اقتباس اى مواد أعلامية من هذا الموقع الا بعد الحصول على اذن من الادارة
About Us
Contact Us
About Sudanese Online
 اخبار و بيانات
اراء حرة و مقالات
صور سودانيزاونلاين
فيديوهات سودانيزاونلاين
ويكيبيديا سودانيز اون لاين
منتديات سودانيزاونلاين 		News and Press Releases
Articles and Views
SudaneseOnline Images
Sudanese Online Videos
Sudanese Online Wikipedia
Sudanese Online Forums
If you're looking to submit News,Video,a Press Release or or Article please feel free to send it to [email protected]

© 2014 SudaneseOnline.com

Software Version 1.3.0 © 2N-com.de