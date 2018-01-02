Power blackout in Sudan’s historic Suakin port

January 31 - 2018 andnbsp; SUAKIN

The historic port of Suakin in Sudan’s Red Sea state has reportedly suffered a complete power blackout for the last three weeks as power generators have broken-down.

A resident of Suakin said in an interview with Radio Dabanga that the power outage is caused by repeated disruption of the electricity generators because of negligence of the authorities and lack of interest in continuous maintenance.

He reported that three generators have gone out of service, this in addition to frequent disruption of the remaining generators.

He explained that the power outages in the town have caused much harm to the interests of the residents.

He explained that the electricity supply in normal conditions works alternating between the districts of the town from 7 pm to 5 am for four days a week.