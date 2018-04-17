منتديات سودانيزاونلاين    مكتبة الفساد    ابحث    اخبار و بيانات    مواضيع توثيقية    منبر الشعبية    اراء حرة و مقالات   
04-17-2018
Sudan News Agency
<aSudan News Agency
Registered: 10-21-2015
Total Posts: 1935






Parliament Ratifies Security Cooperation Agreement between Sudan and Turkey

    11:51 PM April, 17 2018

    Sudanese Online
    Sudan News Agency-Khartoum-Sudan
    My Library
    Short URL








    Khartoum, April 17 (SUNA)- The National Assembly, chaired by the Deputy Speaker, Dr. Badria Suleiman, Tuesday approved a report of the assembly's Security and National Defence Committee on ratification of the security cooperation agreement between the governments of Sudan and Turkey for the year 2017.
    The committee's Chairman, Gen. Ibrahim Ahmed, has described the agreement as a historic step in the relations between the two countries in the economic and political fields.
    He said that the agreement aims for strengthening the relations between Sudan and Turkey and realizing the joint interests in the fields of modern technology, training, security exchange and the combating of terrorism and organized crime.
