منتديات سودانيزاونلاين    مكتبة الفساد    ابحث    اخبار و بيانات    مواضيع توثيقية    منبر الشعبية    اراء حرة و مقالات   
News and Press Releases    اتصل بنا    Articles and Views    English Forum    ناس الزقازيق   
Welcome Guest [Login]
Your last visit: 02-26-2018, 11:13 AM Home

News and Press ReleasesNational Dialogue Mechanism stands on arrangements for coming round of negotiations

Printable Version   Forward   Threaded View « Previous Topic | Next Topic »
Jump to newest reply in thread »

National Dialogue Mechanism stands on arrangements for coming round of negotiations

02-01-2018, 03:04 AM
Sudan News Agency
<aSudan News Agency
Registered: 10-21-2015
Total Posts: 1865






National Dialogue Mechanism stands on arrangements for coming round of negotiations

    03:04 AM January, 31 2018

    Sudanese Online
    Sudan News Agency-Khartoum-Sudan
    My Library
    Short URL






    Khartoum, Jan.31(SUNA)-The High Coordinative Mechanism on Follow-Up Implementation of National Dialogue Outcome stood on during its meeting in the Republican Palace arrangements for coming round of negotiations over the Two Areas.

    The Government Official Spokesman, Dr Ahmed Bilal Osman said in press statements that the Mechanism reaffirmed importance of the state' strategic trend of achieving comprehensive peace.

    He indicated to Government initiative of declaration of ceasefire and release of movements' detainees which , he explained, shows the government good faith towards negotiation and reaching a lasting peace .

    Dr Bilal said the government delegation is going to the negotiation to achieve peace without relinquishing the unity and boundaries of territories of the Country, which, he said, is a red line for the government.

    Member of Government delegation to the Negotiation, Gumaa Aror said the strategy of delegation is to reach peace without tactics according to the draft of the roadmap.
    Sa/sa
                  

Arabic Forum

[Post A Reply] Page 1 of 1:   <<  1  >>

Comments of SudaneseOnline.com readers on that topic:

National Dialogue Mechanism stands on arrangements for coming round of negotiations
 at FaceBook
Report any abusive and or inappropriate material




فيديوهات سودانيزاونلاين Sudanese Online Videos
Latest Posts in English Forum
Articles and Views
اراء حرة و مقالات
News and Press Releases
اخبار و بيانات
اخر المواضيع فى المنبر العام
صور سودانيزاونلاين SudaneseOnline Images
ويكيبيديا سودانيز اون لاين
Sudanese Online Wikipedia



فيس بوك جوجل بلس تويتر انستقرام يوتيوب بنتيريست Google News
الرسائل والمقالات و الآراء المنشورة في المنتدى بأسماء أصحابها أو بأسماء مستعارة لا تمثل بالضرورة الرأي الرسمي لصاحب الموقع أو سودانيز اون لاين بل تمثل وجهة نظر كاتبها
لا يمكنك نقل أو اقتباس اى مواد أعلامية من هذا الموقع الا بعد الحصول على اذن من الادارة
About Us
Contact Us
About Sudanese Online
 اخبار و بيانات
اراء حرة و مقالات
صور سودانيزاونلاين
فيديوهات سودانيزاونلاين
ويكيبيديا سودانيز اون لاين
منتديات سودانيزاونلاين 		News and Press Releases
Articles and Views
SudaneseOnline Images
Sudanese Online Videos
Sudanese Online Wikipedia
Sudanese Online Forums
If you're looking to submit News,Video,a Press Release or or Article please feel free to send it to [email protected]

© 2014 SudaneseOnline.com

Software Version 1.3.0 © 2N-com.de