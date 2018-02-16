NISS: Sudan faces huge challenges, requiring commitment, resolve and action



Khartoum, 15 Feb (SUNA)- The Director General of the National Intelligence and Security Service, (NISS) Lt Gen Salah Abdallah Mohamed Salih has called for bringing together efforts and for collaboration among the various regular forces to put in the buds those trying to tamper with the livelihood of the Sudanese people.



He said the country was now facing huge challenges that require commitment, resolve and action without looking behind.



General Salah added in his statement before a ceremony organized for handing over of NISS leadership from former Director General Mohamed Atta, that the coming phase requires innovative thinking and creativity as well as close follow up and achievement on all issues of concern.



He commended his predecessor, Gen Atta during whose tenure NISS witnessed huge leaps and development in the infrastructure, the tools of work as well as the discipline and technical capabilities.



He said Lt Gen Atta would be part of team steering the leadership boat and that he would not be away.



Rather, he stressed, Atta will be close and that they would work together to further develop this institution and close any gaps.

