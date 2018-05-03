Mubarak Fadil: Sudan's doors remain open for all types of investment and investors



Khartoum, 5 Feb (SUNA) - The Minister for Investment, Deputy Minister for Cabinet Affair, Mubarak Fadil, said Sudan is keen to strengthen its relations with all countries of the world and that its doors remain open for all investors to come in



The Minister who is the chairman of the economic sector at the Council of Ministers, told the ambassadors nonresident ambassadors to the Sudan and the consulars, in the presence of minister and officials that the country welcomes all investors and all types of investment.



The meeting reviewed the various resources in the Sudan and the areas of investment particularly the agriculture, animal resources, petroleum and mineral.



It is to be recalled that the meeting comes within the context of the diplomatic efforts aimed to continue with the overture at the outside world.



The group of diplomats includes ambassador from African Asian European and Latin American countries.

