منتديات سودانيزاونلاين    مكتبة الفساد    ابحث    اخبار و بيانات    مواضيع توثيقية    منبر الشعبية    اراء حرة و مقالات   
News and Press Releases    اتصل بنا    Articles and Views    English Forum    ناس الزقازيق   
Welcome Guest [Login]
Your last visit: 03-06-2018, 04:07 AM Home

News and Press ReleasesMubarak Fadil: Sudan's doors remain open for all types of investment and investors

Printable Version   Forward   Threaded View « Previous Topic | Next Topic »
Jump to newest reply in thread »

Mubarak Fadil: Sudan's doors remain open for all types of investment and investors

03-05-2018, 11:32 PM
Sudan News Agency
<aSudan News Agency
Registered: 10-21-2015
Total Posts: 1879






Mubarak Fadil: Sudan's doors remain open for all types of investment and investors

    11:32 PM March, 05 2018

    Sudanese Online
    Sudan News Agency-Khartoum-Sudan
    My Library
    Short URL






    Khartoum, 5 Feb (SUNA) - The Minister for Investment, Deputy Minister for Cabinet Affair, Mubarak Fadil, said Sudan is keen to strengthen its relations with all countries of the world and that its doors remain open for all investors to come in

    The Minister who is the chairman of the economic sector at the Council of Ministers, told the ambassadors nonresident ambassadors to the Sudan and the consulars, in the presence of minister and officials that the country welcomes all investors and all types of investment.

    The meeting reviewed the various resources in the Sudan and the areas of investment particularly the agriculture, animal resources, petroleum and mineral.

    It is to be recalled that the meeting comes within the context of the diplomatic efforts aimed to continue with the overture at the outside world.

    The group of diplomats includes ambassador from African Asian European and Latin American countries.
    Ma/ma
                  

Arabic Forum

[Post A Reply] Page 1 of 1:   <<  1  >>

Comments of SudaneseOnline.com readers on that topic:

Mubarak Fadil: Sudan's doors remain open for all types of investment and investors
 at FaceBook
Report any abusive and or inappropriate material




فيديوهات سودانيزاونلاين Sudanese Online Videos
Latest Posts in English Forum
Articles and Views
اراء حرة و مقالات
News and Press Releases
اخبار و بيانات
اخر المواضيع فى المنبر العام
صور سودانيزاونلاين SudaneseOnline Images
ويكيبيديا سودانيز اون لاين
Sudanese Online Wikipedia



فيس بوك جوجل بلس تويتر انستقرام يوتيوب بنتيريست Google News
الرسائل والمقالات و الآراء المنشورة في المنتدى بأسماء أصحابها أو بأسماء مستعارة لا تمثل بالضرورة الرأي الرسمي لصاحب الموقع أو سودانيز اون لاين بل تمثل وجهة نظر كاتبها
لا يمكنك نقل أو اقتباس اى مواد أعلامية من هذا الموقع الا بعد الحصول على اذن من الادارة
About Us
Contact Us
About Sudanese Online
 اخبار و بيانات
اراء حرة و مقالات
صور سودانيزاونلاين
فيديوهات سودانيزاونلاين
ويكيبيديا سودانيز اون لاين
منتديات سودانيزاونلاين 		News and Press Releases
Articles and Views
SudaneseOnline Images
Sudanese Online Videos
Sudanese Online Wikipedia
Sudanese Online Forums
If you're looking to submit News,Video,a Press Release or or Article please feel free to send it to [email protected]

© 2014 SudaneseOnline.com

Software Version 1.3.0 © 2N-com.de