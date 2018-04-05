Minister of Water Resources stresse Sudan's keenness on joint Arab cooperation and coordination



Khartoum, May 2 (SUNA) - The Minister of Water Resources, Irrigation and Electricity Mu'taz Musa has stressed Sudan's keenness on the joint Arab cooperation and coordination, especially in the areas of water in order to enhance Arab water security.

Musa said, during his chairmanship of the delegation of Sudan to the meetings of the Arab Ministerial Council and the Third Arab Conference on Water held in Kuwait, that the meetings got informed on Sudan's experience in the implementation of Zero-thirst projects and the possibility of benefiting from them in the Arab countries.

The minister added that the meetings underscored the regional initiative for the interrelationship between the energy, water and food sectors and follow up of the implementation of the strategic plan for water security and the plan of sustainable development up to 2030 on water in the Arab world.

