Minister of Intl Cooperation underscores importance of strategic planning for states support fund

Sudan News Agency

Khartoum, Feb. 7 (SUNA) - The Minister of International Cooperation Idris Suleiman has chaired an expanded meeting at the ministry's headquarters with the trustees of the states support fund including Darfur, Blue Nile, South Kordofan and Eastern States.

The minister stressed, during the meeting, the importance of strategic planning for the projects of the states support fund, stressing the need for coordination and follow-up between the trustees of the funds in the states and the general administration of the projects in the ministry. He called on the Funds trustees to provide the ministry with development gaps in their states in the form of projects to be promoted to the donors.

The minister pointed to the importance of identifying the vital projects by the funds that contribute to the development, stressing the necessity of moving from humanitarian aid to the development assistance and developing the capacity of livelihoods by creating practical projects helping generate income for the citizens.

For their part, the trustees of the funds emphasized the importance of working to raise capacities for states and support women's productive programs.

The meeting tackled the role of the organizations and bilateral cooperation countries in financing service and development projects.

