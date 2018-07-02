Minister of Intl Cooperation praises World Bank for implementation of several development projects



Khartoum, February 7 (SUNA) - The Minister of International Cooperation Idris Suleiman has praised the great support that the World Bank has extended to Sudan over the past years including implementation of many developmental projects in all Sudan states.

In a press release issued by the Ministry of International Cooperation Wednesday, this came when the minister met, at his office with the World Bank Country Director in Sudan Dr. Adam Kolbali.

The minister said that the meeting touched on various axes of economic nature, especially the programs related to the poverty fighting and livelihoods improvement, pointing out that Sudan hosts large numbers of refugees and migrants from neighboring countries. "We have agreed with Dr. Kolbali to establish a working group including development partners and relevant government agencies to attract technical support to boost socio-economic development in Sudan.

Dr. Kolbali asserted that the World Bank has been working with the other partners in full coordination to provide support to realize economic and social development.

