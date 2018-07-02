Minister of Industry reviews with UNIDO implementation of solar energy projects in Sudan

منتديات سودانيزاونلاين    مكتبة الفساد    ابحث    اخبار و بيانات    مواضيع توثيقية    منبر الشعبية    اراء حرة و مقالات   
02-07-2018, 09:10 PM
Sudan News Agency
    Sudan News Agency-Khartoum-Sudan
    Khartoum, Feb. 7 (SUNA) - The Minister of Industry Dr. Musa Mohamed Karama has discussed bilateral cooperation between the Ministry of Industry and the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) and the projects it has been implementing in the field of solar energy production, particularly in the states of Darfur.
    This came during a meeting he held Wednesday at his ministry's office with the UNIDO Coordinator of the Solar Energy Project Sabrina Kasperiti.
    The Minister of Industry stressed that the solar energy project represents one of the projects of the economic and social benefit, which is concerned with the exploitation of the solar energy resources that Sudan enjoys and can be exploited in irrigation and other uses. He said that the establishment of training centers in the field of solar energy production in El-Fashir, Nyala and El-Geneina contribute to the realization of sustainable development, provision of services and expansion of employment opportunities for the people of Darfur, especially that Sudan is one of the most countries having solar energy, revealing that the solar energy is considered a clean energy, affirming his ministry's readiness to provide all facilities for the implementation of solar energy projects in Sudan.
    For her part, the UNIDO Coordinator for the Solar Energy Production Project emphasized that the project would be implemented in the states of Darfur through the establishment of training centers in the field of solar energy production.
    BH/BH
                  

