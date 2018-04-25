منتديات سودانيزاونلاين    مكتبة الفساد    ابحث    اخبار و بيانات    مواضيع توثيقية    منبر الشعبية    اراء حرة و مقالات   
News and Press Releases    اتصل بنا    Articles and Views    English Forum    ناس الزقازيق   
Welcome Guest [Login]
Your last visit: 05-11-2018, 02:40 PM Home

News and Press ReleasesMeetings on Sudan-Egypt electrical connection begin

Printable Version   Forward   Threaded View « Previous Topic | Next Topic »
Jump to newest reply in thread »

Meetings on Sudan-Egypt electrical connection begin

04-25-2018, 03:54 AM
Sudan News Agency
<aSudan News Agency
Registered: 10-21-2015
Total Posts: 1935






Meetings on Sudan-Egypt electrical connection begin

    03:54 AM April, 24 2018

    Sudanese Online
    Sudan News Agency-Khartoum-Sudan
    My Library
    Short URL







    Khartoum, Apr.24(SUNA)- The joint technical meetings between Ministry of Water Resources , Irrigation and Electricity and Egypt's Sector of Electricity and Renewable Energy commenced Tuesday at premises of Sudan's Holding Electricity Company to discuss preparation of roadmap on establishment of line linking the two countries at level of 220 kilowatts.

    Undersecretary of Ministry of Electricity, Engineer Musa Omer Abul-Gasim said studies related to technical aspects of the line are ready , expecting completion of the project within four months.

    He said the meeting discussed the execution timetables, exchange of experiences , development of infrastructures of electricity between Sudan and Egypt, elaborating that the electrical link between the two countries would lead to stability of national grids, open opportunities of joint investment , particularly in area of renewable energy in addition to cementing ties and boosting exchange of benefits.

    Deputy Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy, Engineer Osmama Asran indicated to importance of electrical connection between Sudan and Egypt amid rise of demand for energy , saying the link would consolidate ties of fraternity between the two people .

    He called for continued improvement of electricity systems through raising the efficiency of distribution and use of energy with its all forms with aim to achieve the sustainable development , stressing continuation in exchange of expertise with Sudan in governance of electricity sector , legislations and laws encouraging investment in the sector , especially in field of renewable energy.
    Sa/sa
                  

Arabic Forum

[Post A Reply] Page 1 of 1:   <<  1  >>

Comments of SudaneseOnline.com readers on that topic:

Meetings on Sudan-Egypt electrical connection begin
 at FaceBook
Report any abusive and or inappropriate material




فيديوهات سودانيزاونلاين Sudanese Online Videos
Latest Posts in English Forum
Articles and Views
اراء حرة و مقالات
News and Press Releases
اخبار و بيانات
اخر المواضيع فى المنبر العام
صور سودانيزاونلاين SudaneseOnline Images
ويكيبيديا سودانيز اون لاين
Sudanese Online Wikipedia



فيس بوك جوجل بلس تويتر انستقرام يوتيوب بنتيريست Google News
الرسائل والمقالات و الآراء المنشورة في المنتدى بأسماء أصحابها أو بأسماء مستعارة لا تمثل بالضرورة الرأي الرسمي لصاحب الموقع أو سودانيز اون لاين بل تمثل وجهة نظر كاتبها
لا يمكنك نقل أو اقتباس اى مواد أعلامية من هذا الموقع الا بعد الحصول على اذن من الادارة
About Us
Contact Us
About Sudanese Online
 اخبار و بيانات
اراء حرة و مقالات
صور سودانيزاونلاين
فيديوهات سودانيزاونلاين
ويكيبيديا سودانيز اون لاين
منتديات سودانيزاونلاين 		News and Press Releases
Articles and Views
SudaneseOnline Images
Sudanese Online Videos
Sudanese Online Wikipedia
Sudanese Online Forums
If you're looking to submit News,Video,a Press Release or or Article please feel free to send it to [email protected]

© 2014 SudaneseOnline.com

Software Version 1.3.0 © 2N-com.de