Makawi Discusses Saudi Private sector Investment in Sudan

Khartoum, 1-3- 2018 ( SUNA) - THE Minister of Transportation and Roads Engineer, Makawi Mohamed Al-Awad, has affirmed the Importance of development in all units of transportation, roads and bridges, top of which, shipping line sector, Shipbuilding and ports, indicating that Sudanenjoys long sea borders .

This came when the minister w met, Thursday, the Saudi Ambassador to Khartoum, Hassan bin Ali, and reviewed with him the Saudi Arabia private sector companies investments at shipping sector and building new ports on the red sea ports .

The Saudi ambassador has expressed his country's keenness to enhance Sudanese-Saudi relations .

