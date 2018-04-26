MPs summon Sudan PM to answer to Parliament on economy, price hikes

April 25 - 2018 andnbsp; KHARTOUM

A group of 22 Sudanese MPs has filed a request to summon Prime Minister Bakri Hassan Saleh before the Parliament to question him about the rise of prices and the crisis of liquidity, fuel and transport.

Mubarak El Nur, an independent MP representing El Fashaga constituency and one of the MPs who have signed the summons told Radio Dabanga that the purpose of the summons is to hold the PM accountable for the current crisis, the performance of the economic staff, the high foreign exchange rate and to question him about the measures taken by the government to deal with the current situation.

The list of those who have signed the summon included independent MPs, MPs from the Reform Now Movement and the Popular Congress, as well as three MPs from the National Congress who have violated their party's instructions.

Abulgasim Burtom, the head of the of alliance of the independent MPs said that the only way out of the crises of fuel, transportation, liquidity and hike of prices is for the ruling system to go.

He stressed to Radio Dabanga that the patchwork solutions cannot address the fuel crises and the government has to go without feeling sorry for it.

He attributed to the impact of the current crisis to the wrong economic policies and the budget of 2018 approved by the National Congress MPs without considering the objections

The Sudanese Congress Party has called on the opposition forces to escalate the peaceful resistance and to invent new tools in order to accelerate the wheel of access to a mass movement across the resistance front to get rid of the regime

Yesterday the party renewed in a statement its refusal to amend the constitution or write a new constitution for the continuation of Al Bashir in power and renewed at the same time rejection of the policies of starvation and impoverishment

The party also called on the opposition forces to build on the experience of the recent mass protests and continue coordination to avoid shortcomings and concert efforts to develop them.