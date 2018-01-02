منتديات سودانيزاونلاين    مكتبة الفساد    ابحث    اخبار و بيانات    مواضيع توثيقية    منبر الشعبية    اراء حرة و مقالات   
Local Statement by EU Resident Member States in Sudan

Local Statement by EU Resident Member States in Sudan

02-01-2018, 03:44 AM
SudaneseOnline News
Local Statement by EU Resident Member States in Sudan

    03:44 AM January, 31 2018

    Sudanese Online
    SudaneseOnline News-Khartoum Sudan
    "The Ambassadors of the resident EU Embassies in Sudan are very concerned by the prolonged detention without charge or trial of a large number of political leaders, human rights activists and other citizens, and by the repeated seizures of national newspapers.
    We call on the Sudanese Government to release all these detainees as soon as possible, to ensure they are not mistreated and to respect the right of Sudanese people to peaceful freedom of expression and
    association, including freedom of the media. We condemn the violence used against peaceful protest, and continue to encourage those exercising their fundamental rights to do so peacefully.
    The European Union and its member states remain committed to a stable, democratic and prosperous future for Sudan, for the benefit of its people."
    30.01.2018
    Block 1B, Plot 10, Gamhoria Street, Khartoum, P.O. Box 2363 Tel: 249.(0) 183 79 93 93– Fax: 799 391
    E-mail: mailto:[email protected]@eeas.europa.eu http://www.eeas.europa.eu/delegations/sudanhttp://www.eeas.europa.eu/delegations/sudan
                  

Local Statement by EU Resident Member States in Sudan
