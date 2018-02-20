Local EU Statement on the release of political prisoners



00:36 AM February, 19 2018 Sudanese Online

SudaneseOnline News-Khartoum Sudan

My Library

Short URL

The European Union Delegation issues the following statement in agreement with the EU Heads of Mission in Sudan:



The EU Delegation and the resident EU Heads of Mission in Sudan welcome the release of some political prisoners from Kober prison. They call on the Government of Sudan to promptly release the remaining political detainees.



Likewise the EU Delegation and the resident EU Heads of Mission in Sudan call on the Government of Sudan to lift the state of emergency that has been declared in several federal states in recent months and guarantee press freedom and freedom of assembly for peaceful demonstrations.



The European Union remains committed to supporting Sudan on the way towards national reconciliation and long-lasting peace in the country for the sake of all Sudanese people.





Khartoum 19 February 2018

