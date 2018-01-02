Launching of Intellectual Property General Registrar database for trademarks in Sudan through WIPO

January, 31 2018

Sudan News Agency-Khartoum-Sudan

Khartoum, Jan. 31 (SUNA) - The General Registrar of the Intellectual Property Consultant Adil Khalid Hassan Hilal has announced the launch of the database of the intellectual property for the trademarks through the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) website for the dissemination of trademarks in order to reach an electronic intellectual property Paper Less Office.

The Consultant Hilal pointed out that that step came in implementation of the agreement of the development plan signed between the Republic of Sudan represented by the Ministry of Justice through the Registrar of Intellectual Property and the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) - the item on the computerization of the files and the administration work and the provision of their services electronically via the Internet and through the Sudan Gate E-Services, where the Sudanese Trademark Database, which was nationally registered, has been launched on the WIPO-Global Brand Database through the link (http://www.wipo.int/branddb/en/http://www.wipo.int/branddb/en/) in 26/1/2016, which is one of the outputs of the second phase of the computerization project, which was launched by the Minister of Justice, the Minister of Communications and the Director of the National Information Center in December 2017. Sudan became the 39th country among the 191 WIPO member countries that has launched its database through the World WIPO Web site for the publication of trademarks.

Hilal added that the project would have a positive effect on Sudan in general and the Ministry of Justice - the administration of the intellectual property registrar in particular, revealing that the presence of Sudan in such global sites has its economic repercussions and is considered as an attractive tool for foreign investment and reflects the development and modernization Sudan has been witnessing in this field.

