منتديات سودانيزاونلاين    مكتبة الفساد    ابحث    اخبار و بيانات    مواضيع توثيقية    منبر الشعبية    اراء حرة و مقالات   
News and Press Releases    اتصل بنا    Articles and Views    English Forum    ناس الزقازيق   
Welcome Guest [Login]
Your last visit: 02-26-2018, 11:10 AM Home

News and Press ReleasesKenyan Appeal Court: Arrest Sudan president when he visits the country

Printable Version   Forward   Threaded View « Previous Topic | Next Topic »
Jump to newest reply in thread »

Kenyan Appeal Court: Arrest Sudan president when he visits the country

02-20-2018, 00:33 AM
Radio Dabanga
<aRadio Dabanga
Registered: 03-30-2014
Total Posts: 1667






Kenyan Appeal Court: Arrest Sudan president when he visits the country

    00:33 AM February, 19 2018

    Sudanese Online
    Radio Dabanga-Amsterdam NL
    My Library
    Short URL

    February 19 - 2018andnbsp;NAIROBI
    President Uhuru Kenyatta (L) congratulates President Omar Al Bashir after his inauguration in Khartoum in 2015 (standardmedia.co.ke)
    President Uhuru Kenyatta (L) congratulates President Omar Al Bashir after his inauguration in Khartoum in 2015 (standardmedia.co.ke)

    President Omar Al Bashir is to be arrestedandnbsp;if he enters Kenya, a Kenyan Court of Appeal has ruled.

    In a judgement issued on Friday, three Kenyan Court of Appeal judges condemned the country’s authorities for failing to arrest Al Bashir when he visited Kenya in 2010.

    “Kenya was and is bound by its international obligation to cooperate with the ICC [the International Criminal Court in the Hague] to execute the original warrant issued by the ICC for the arrest of Al Bashir when he visited Kenya on August 27, 2010 and in future should he return to Kenya,” the judges ruled.

    In 2009, the ICC issued an arrest warrant for the Sudanese president on counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity, and again in 2010 on counts of genocide. The crimes were allegedly committed between 2003 and 2008 in Darfur, and left nearly 300,000 people killed and more than two million displaced.

    The Kenyan government is holding to the opinion it could not and will not arrest its friendly neighbour’s leader, pointing to the African Union Charter that dictates that no member state can arrest a sitting president.

    The three justices however disagreed, by holding that individuals who commit international crimes are accountable to the world and ought to pay for their crimes, the Kenyan Standard said on Sunday.

    “As a matter of general customary international law it is no longer in doubt that a Head of State will personally be liable if there is sufficient evidence that he authorised or perpetrated those internationally recognised serious crimes,” the judges ruled.

    Visits

    Khartoum signed the Rome Statute, the ICC’s founding treaty, in 2000, but has not ratified it to this date. It informed the ICC in in August 2008 that it had no legal obligation to hand in the country’s president for trial.

    Since his indictment, Al Bashir has been visiting several countries that are parties to the Rome Statute without being held. In June 2015, heandnbsp;managed to leaveandnbsp;South Africaandnbsp;hours before he would have been arrested.

    He visited Addis Ababa several times. In end January this year, he attended the 30th AU Summit in the Ethiopian capital, whereandnbsp;he also met with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

    ICC Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda hasandnbsp;more than once voiced frustrationandnbsp;at the international community’s lack of cooperation with the ICC concerning the apprehension of Al Bashir.

    'Clarity'

    The 30th AU Summit concluded with the decisionandnbsp;to request an advisory opinionandnbsp;from the UN International Court of Justice on the question of immunities of heads of state, and government and other senior officials.

    The Coalition for the ICC said in aandnbsp;statementandnbsp;on February 1 that the AU is seeking clarity on relationship between Rome Statute Article 27 (irrelevance of official capacity) and Article 98 (cooperation with respect to waiver of immunity and consent to surrender) and the obligations of ICC states parties under wider international law.
                  

Arabic Forum

[Post A Reply] Page 1 of 1:   <<  1  >>

Comments of SudaneseOnline.com readers on that topic:

Kenyan Appeal Court: Arrest Sudan president when he visits the country
 at FaceBook
Report any abusive and or inappropriate material




فيديوهات سودانيزاونلاين Sudanese Online Videos
Latest Posts in English Forum
Articles and Views
اراء حرة و مقالات
News and Press Releases
اخبار و بيانات
اخر المواضيع فى المنبر العام
صور سودانيزاونلاين SudaneseOnline Images
ويكيبيديا سودانيز اون لاين
Sudanese Online Wikipedia



فيس بوك جوجل بلس تويتر انستقرام يوتيوب بنتيريست Google News
الرسائل والمقالات و الآراء المنشورة في المنتدى بأسماء أصحابها أو بأسماء مستعارة لا تمثل بالضرورة الرأي الرسمي لصاحب الموقع أو سودانيز اون لاين بل تمثل وجهة نظر كاتبها
لا يمكنك نقل أو اقتباس اى مواد أعلامية من هذا الموقع الا بعد الحصول على اذن من الادارة
About Us
Contact Us
About Sudanese Online
 اخبار و بيانات
اراء حرة و مقالات
صور سودانيزاونلاين
فيديوهات سودانيزاونلاين
ويكيبيديا سودانيز اون لاين
منتديات سودانيزاونلاين 		News and Press Releases
Articles and Views
SudaneseOnline Images
Sudanese Online Videos
Sudanese Online Wikipedia
Sudanese Online Forums
If you're looking to submit News,Video,a Press Release or or Article please feel free to send it to [email protected]

© 2014 SudaneseOnline.com

Software Version 1.3.0 © 2N-com.de