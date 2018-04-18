Hundreds of detainees still not released in Sudan

April 18 - 2018 andnbsp; SUDAN

The Committee of Solidarity with the Victims of the September Demonstrations has confirmed the presence of a large number of political detainees still in the detention of Sudan’s security apparatus despite the andnbsp; presidential decree issued this month to release all political detainees .

Chairman of the committee Siddig Yousef told Radio Dabanga that most of the detainees are from conflict zones such as Darfur, South Kordofan, Blue Nile, or students from various parts of the country.

He explained that they had been arrested on the pretext of association with the armed movements and called for their immediate release as political detainees or bringing them to fair trials.

He pointed out to the release of all the detainees from the political parties or those who have participated in the recent demonstrations.

He called for those accused of dealing with foreign currency and accused security officers to be brought to fair trial, explaining that they are against the institution of arrests.

He said they had many complaints against security officers such as Abdelghaffar El Sharif for torturing detainees, especially the students, in the event they are brought to trial.

The African Centre for Justice and Peace Studies has expressed its deep concern at the andnbsp; 248 people who are still in detention for a long time without charge or access to justice .

The centre also has expressed its concern at the continuation of the existing legal framework which allows for arbitrary detention for an indefinite period of time without the necessary guarantees.

It has documented the continued detention of 10 students from Darfur, 60 members of the Maaliya tribe from East Darfur in Kober prison in Khartoum and Port Sudan prison and the detention of 155 prisoners of war in El Huda prison in Omdurman.

The African Centre called on the andnbsp; UN Independent Expert andnbsp; on the Situation of Human Rights in Sudan, Aristide Nononsi, who is currently visiting the country, to demand in the discussions with the Sudanese authorities either charging or releasing the 248 detainees and ensuring their unambiguous access to their families and legal representatives.

The Centre also called for an immediate and independent investigation into all the charges of excessive use of force against peaceful demonstrators during the January 2018 protests by the police and the security apparatus, including killing of protesters, ill-treatment and torture of detainees.