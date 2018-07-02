منتديات سودانيزاونلاين    مكتبة الفساد    ابحث    اخبار و بيانات    مواضيع توثيقية    منبر الشعبية    اراء حرة و مقالات   
News and Press Releases    اتصل بنا    Articles and Views    English Forum    ناس الزقازيق   
Welcome Guest [Login]
Your last visit: 02-26-2018, 11:12 AM Home

News and Press ReleasesHuman trafficking: US envoy urges Sudan to assume its responsibilities

Printable Version   Forward   Threaded View « Previous Topic | Next Topic »
Jump to newest reply in thread »

Human trafficking: US envoy urges Sudan to assume its responsibilities

02-07-2018, 09:09 PM
Radio Dabanga
<aRadio Dabanga
Registered: 03-30-2014
Total Posts: 1667






Human trafficking: US envoy urges Sudan to assume its responsibilities

    09:09 PM February, 07 2018

    Sudanese Online
    Radio Dabanga-Amsterdam NL
    My Library
    Short URL

    February 7 - 2018andnbsp;KHARTOUM
    Victims of human trafficking released in Sudan (File photo)
    Victims of human trafficking released in Sudan (File photo)

    A US State Department official visiting Khartoum has called on Sudan to continue its efforts to combat human trafficking despite Sudan’s presence one the US list of non-cooperative countries in fighting this crime.

    The Deputy Director of the Office of Monitoring and Combating Human Trafficking at the US Department of State, Ambassador Joel Maybury, spoke to a discussion session of expatriates in Khartoum on Tuesday in the presence of US Charge d'Affaires on the US policy and the role of Sudan in the fight against human trafficking.

    Maybury said that the efforts of Sudan will be included in the semi-annual report of the US that will then be submitted to Congress for consideration and appropriate decision. He said that the fight against human trafficking requires a number of measures by which governments must assume their responsibilities and play their roles in combating this crime through their relevant institutions and civil society organisations.

    Undersecretary of the Ministry of Justice Ahmed Abbas El Risim held a press conference with the visiting US delegation on Tuesday.

    El Risim said that the three day-visit to Sudan was in response to an invitation extended by the Foreign Ministry to discuss issues pertinent to crime of the human trafficking with the National Committee for Combating Human Trafficking, adding that the US delegation was briefed by the concerned circles on the efforts being exerted by the government of Sudan, in this connection.

    Concerted efforts required

    Maybury said that the delegation met with many relevant bodies and listened to a detailed orientations from governmental institutions and international and voluntary organisations in Sudan on the phenomenon of trafficking in human beings and the efforts of Sudan to combat them.

    He praised the cooperation that the delegation found from the Government of Sudan and the relevant authorities, referring to the efforts exerted by the Government of Sudan and its partners in this regard. He added that working to combat this phenomenon requires concerted efforts and participation by all sides.

    The US official praised Sudan's efforts in fighting human trafficking and said Sudan was facing challenges including budgets.

    He added, “We will work with the government of Sudan, international partners and organisations to find solutions to this phenomenon.”

    The Charge d'Affaires of the US Embassy to Khartoum praised the progress made in combating human trafficking in Sudan and pointed out that combating the phenomenon is part of human rights.

    He said: “We are committed to providing material and political support in this regard.”
                  

Arabic Forum

[Post A Reply] Page 1 of 1:   <<  1  >>

Comments of SudaneseOnline.com readers on that topic:

Human trafficking: US envoy urges Sudan to assume its responsibilities
 at FaceBook
Report any abusive and or inappropriate material




فيديوهات سودانيزاونلاين Sudanese Online Videos
Latest Posts in English Forum
Articles and Views
اراء حرة و مقالات
News and Press Releases
اخبار و بيانات
اخر المواضيع فى المنبر العام
صور سودانيزاونلاين SudaneseOnline Images
ويكيبيديا سودانيز اون لاين
Sudanese Online Wikipedia



فيس بوك جوجل بلس تويتر انستقرام يوتيوب بنتيريست Google News
الرسائل والمقالات و الآراء المنشورة في المنتدى بأسماء أصحابها أو بأسماء مستعارة لا تمثل بالضرورة الرأي الرسمي لصاحب الموقع أو سودانيز اون لاين بل تمثل وجهة نظر كاتبها
لا يمكنك نقل أو اقتباس اى مواد أعلامية من هذا الموقع الا بعد الحصول على اذن من الادارة
About Us
Contact Us
About Sudanese Online
 اخبار و بيانات
اراء حرة و مقالات
صور سودانيزاونلاين
فيديوهات سودانيزاونلاين
ويكيبيديا سودانيز اون لاين
منتديات سودانيزاونلاين 		News and Press Releases
Articles and Views
SudaneseOnline Images
Sudanese Online Videos
Sudanese Online Wikipedia
Sudanese Online Forums
If you're looking to submit News,Video,a Press Release or or Article please feel free to send it to [email protected]

© 2014 SudaneseOnline.com

Software Version 1.3.0 © 2N-com.de