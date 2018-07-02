Human trafficking: US envoy urges Sudan to assume its responsibilities

February 7 - 2018 andnbsp; KHARTOUM

A US State Department official visiting Khartoum has called on Sudan to continue its efforts to combat human trafficking despite Sudan’s presence one the US list of non-cooperative countries in fighting this crime.

The Deputy Director of the Office of Monitoring and Combating Human Trafficking at the US Department of State, Ambassador Joel Maybury, spoke to a discussion session of expatriates in Khartoum on Tuesday in the presence of US Charge d'Affaires on the US policy and the role of Sudan in the fight against human trafficking.

Maybury said that the efforts of Sudan will be included in the semi-annual report of the US that will then be submitted to Congress for consideration and appropriate decision. He said that the fight against human trafficking requires a number of measures by which governments must assume their responsibilities and play their roles in combating this crime through their relevant institutions and civil society organisations.

Undersecretary of the Ministry of Justice Ahmed Abbas El Risim held a press conference with the visiting US delegation on Tuesday.

El Risim said that the three day-visit to Sudan was in response to an invitation extended by the Foreign Ministry to discuss issues pertinent to crime of the human trafficking with the National Committee for Combating Human Trafficking, adding that the US delegation was briefed by the concerned circles on the efforts being exerted by the government of Sudan, in this connection.

Concerted efforts required

Maybury said that the delegation met with many relevant bodies and listened to a detailed orientations from governmental institutions and international and voluntary organisations in Sudan on the phenomenon of trafficking in human beings and the efforts of Sudan to combat them.

He praised the cooperation that the delegation found from the Government of Sudan and the relevant authorities, referring to the efforts exerted by the Government of Sudan and its partners in this regard. He added that working to combat this phenomenon requires concerted efforts and participation by all sides.

The US official praised Sudan's efforts in fighting human trafficking and said Sudan was facing challenges including budgets.

He added, “We will work with the government of Sudan, international partners and organisations to find solutions to this phenomenon.”

The Charge d'Affaires of the US Embassy to Khartoum praised the progress made in combating human trafficking in Sudan and pointed out that combating the phenomenon is part of human rights.

He said: “We are committed to providing material and political support in this regard.”